All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
No, CNN Did Not Praise Taliban For Wearing Masks During Afghan Seizure

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

No, CNN Did Not Praise Taliban For Wearing Masks During Afghan Seizure

Jakir Hassan

By: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

 (Digital Journalist) 

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  17 Aug 2021 1:26 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Social media users are sharing photos of a purported news report claiming that the US broadcaster CNN praised Taliban fighters for wearing masks.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Taliban declared a complete seizure in Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August. Later, a social media post went viral, claiming that the US broadcaster CNN praised the group for wearing masks. The viral posts include a photo that appears as a screengrab of a CNN report. The tickers on the CNN report read, "Breaking News- Taliban fighter responsibly wearing masks".

The post is viral on Twitter.

Varun Gandhi, BJP's MP from Pilibhit, UP, shared the photo.

Vivek Agnihotri and Ashoke Pandit, Indian film-makers too shared the post;


The post is viral on Facebook as well.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

An image is viral claiming that CNN praised the Taliban for wearing masks.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it is false. It is a satire by a portal, 'Babylon Bee'.

We found an article published on a website, 'Babylon Bee' on 14 August. The headline is titled, "CNN praises Taliban for wearing masks during attack". It has the same photo as viral on social media.







Image Credit: The Babylon Bee

We checked the website and found that it is a satire site that curates content related to Christians, politics, and everyday life. The website mentions the same in its about us section.


We looked at Twitter and found out that their official handle, 'The Babylon Bee', shared the article on Twitter too. Their bio reads, "Fake news you can trust" and have around 1 million followers.

We also did a Google reverse image search of the photo to see whether they are related to the ongoing Taliban and Afghanistan conflict.

We found that the photo was used by the BBC in its report titled, "Pakistan's army steps up radio wars", published on 15 August 2012. The photo is credited to Reuters, and the title reads, "The Taliban overran Swat under the leadership of Maulana Fazlullah in 2007."


Clearly, a satirical article edited with unrelated old picture has been circulated on social media with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Vandalizing Of Ambedkar Statue From Tamil Nadu Shared With False Communal Spin

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
CNN. Taliban 
Afghanistan 
News report 
Satire 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X