A 6-second video clip is being circulated with a claim that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ignored PM Modi's greeting during his recent visit to the state.
The video shows PM Modi greeting BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and state president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Locket Chatterjee while the CM apparently ignores him.
"For You, greetings is not necessary (Translated to English)," reads the caption of the viral post.
The post has been shared almost 2,000 times.
Further, a graphic is also being circulated which too claims that the CM Mamata Banerjee refused to greet Modi.
The graphic shows the governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar welcoming PM Modi with folded hands. CM Mamata can be seen holding a document in her hand during the greeting.
The graphic also shows Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcoming the PM. The viral graphic aims to compare the gestures of the two Chief Ministers toward the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had conducted an aerial survey on May 22 of the affected regions to take stock of the trail of destruction left behind by severe cyclonic storm Amphan in West Bengal.
The viral video has the logo of ANI in the top right corner. Asian News International (ANI) is an Indian news agency based in New Delhi that provides syndicated multimedia news feed to multiple news-bureaus in India and beyond.
On comparing the original ANI footage of the event and the viral video, it was found that the viral video is a clipped version.
Below is a screenshot of the viral video:
At the exact 9th second of the original footage, CM Mamata can be seen greeting Modi with folded hands.
Therefore unlike the viral claims, Mamata Banerjee did not refuse to greet PM Modi.
Further, it was found that the viral video has been taken from 16 seconds onward to create false narrative.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 1,000 crore "advance interim assistance" for West Bengal on May 22 after the aerial survey.
"Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance will be given to West Bengal," PM Modi said in Basirhat on North 24 Parganas district, after the aerial survey. "All aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed. We all want West Bengal to move ahead. The centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing times. We will work together to ensure that Bengal stands on its feet again," he said.
The cyclone swept through several parts of Bengal, including capital Kolkata which left behind a trail of destruction, with thousands of homes damaged, and trees and electric poles uprooted, leaving 80 dead in the state.
PM Modi further announced Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the cyclone in Bengal and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
PM Modi also conducted an aerial survey in Odisha, where he announced Rs 500 crore as advance assistance.
