A 6-second video clip is being circulated with a claim that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ignored PM Modi's greeting during his recent visit to the state.

The video shows PM Modi greeting BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and state president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Locket Chatterjee while the CM apparently ignores him.



"For You, greetings is not necessary (Translated to English)," reads the caption of the viral post.

The post has been shared almost 2,000 times. Further, a graphic is also being circulated which too claims that the CM Mamata Banerjee refused to greet Modi.





The graphic shows the governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar welcoming PM Modi with folded hands. CM Mamata can be seen holding a document in her hand during the greeting.



The graphic also shows Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcoming the PM. The viral graphic aims to compare the gestures of the two Chief Ministers toward the Prime Minister.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had conducted an aerial survey on May 22 of the affected regions to take stock of the trail of destruction left behind by severe cyclonic storm Amphan in West Bengal. Claim: CM Mamata Banerjee did not greet PM Modi during his Bengal visit after Cyclone Amphan. Fact Check: The viral video has the logo of ANI in the top right corner. Asian News International (ANI) is an Indian news agency based in New Delhi that provides syndicated multimedia news feed to multiple news-bureaus in India and beyond. On comparing the original ANI footage of the event and the viral video, it was found that the viral video is a clipped version. Below is a screenshot of the viral video:





At the exact 9th second of the original footage, CM Mamata can be seen greeting Modi with folded hands.

