BJP Leaders Shared Clipped Video Of CM Gehlot Claiming He Criticised His Own Government

A video of Rajasthan's CM Ashok Gehlot is going viral on social media. In this 16-second-long video, he can be heard saying, "there should be only one objective in front of us right now...the public is suffering inside Rajasthan." While sharing this video, several BJP leaders shared this video claiming Ashok Gehlot criticized his own government.

BJP MP and former Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi, "मुख्यमंत्री जी, राजस्थान के अंदर जनता तो त्रस्त है ही।लेकिन इसकी जिम्मेदार भी तो कांग्रेस ही है न! तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी कौन लेगा; आप, सचिन पायलट जी या राहुल गांधी?"

[English Translation: Chief Minister, the people inside Rajasthan are suffering. But Congress is also responsible for this, isn't it? So who will take responsibility for this; You, Sachin Pilot ji or Rahul Gandhi?]





BJP Rajasthan State Minister Laxmikant Bhardwaj also shared this viral video with a similar claim.



It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows CM Ashok Gehlot criticizing his own government.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. Viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

We did a keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Ashok Gehlot dated 02 November 2022. The entire statement can be heard in the video for 5 minutes 44 seconds. A journalist questions Ashok Gehlot about Sachin Pilot's statement on which Gehlot gave viral statement. He said, "They should not give statements like these as our General Secretary Venugopal had asked all of us to refrain from giving out statements like these. So, we want everyone to follow discipline. There should be only one goal - people across the country, including Rajasthan, arrw suffering from tensions, violence, rising prices, and unemployment. That's why Rahul Gandhi is sweating daily and walking 25 kms daily. Lakhs of people are walking with him. This will put up pressure on the central government. Our focus should be on how to form the government next time. We have given so many schemes which would never have been given inside Rajasthan. The whole country is acknowledging this matter. In Rajasthan, people were saved due to excellent corona management, while in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai many people were killed due to lack of oxygen. So with our good governance that we have given, we have set out how to form the government next time."

On searching more, we found that Ashok Gehlot tweeted the whole video on his official handle as well. He wrote a caption which reads in English, "Prime Minister had promised for ERCP in Jaipur, Ajmer and he is still not fulfilling the promise while ERCP is so important, it is not a game of politics, it has been made in Vasundhara ji's time, we have taken it forward. They should be glad that we didn't stop it." ERCP stands for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

ईआरसीपी के लिए प्रधानमंत्री जी ने वादा किया था जयपुर में, अजमेर में और वो अभी तक वादा निभा नहीं रहे हैं जबकि ईआरसीपी इतना महत्वपूर्ण है, ये कोई राजनीति का खेल नहीं है, वसुंधरा जी के वक्त में बनाई है ये, हम उसको आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं, ये खुशी होनी चाहिए कि हमने बंद नहीं किया उसको। pic.twitter.com/HuCDP4ysJW — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2022

It is to be noted that, on November 1, CM Ashok Gehlot shared a stage with Prime Minister Modi at Mangarh in Banswara. After this, Sachin Pilot taunted Gehlot without taking his name and said that Modi ji had praised him a lot in Mangarh. PM had similarly praised Guam Nabi Azad in Parliament. Later he left the congress.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral clip of CM Gehlot criticizing his own is clipped and presented out of context. In the original video, he had said the whole country, including the people of Rajasthan, are suffering from violence, tension, inflation, and unemployment. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Man Threatening To Kill All Sikhs In Punjab Is Not Shiv Sena (Taksali) Leader's Son; Viral Claim Is False!