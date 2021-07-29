2016 Photo From Uttarakhand Falsely Shared As Recent Cloudburst In Jammu's Kishtwar

Several areas in the Jammu region have been witnessing torrential rains for the last few days. Reports have stated that houses have been washed away due to a cloudburst-triggered flashflood. Meanwhile, road connectivity and mobile services have also been disrupted.

Amid this, a post linked to the cloudburst in Jammu's Kishtwar district has been widely shared on social media.

The post includes a photo of floodwater gushing over a residential area, damaging the adjoining road, and carrying a caption which states that at least 40 people had gone missing after the calamity.

"40 People Reportedly Missing After Cloudburst In Kishtwar. A cloud burst has occurred in village Honjar Dacchan in the Kishtwar district of Jammu. Reportedly 40 people are missing. Rescue operation Underway. As per the latest reports, 4 dead bodies have been recovered* in Honzar cloudburst in Dachan, Kishtwar. Further details awaited," the caption read.



A Facebook page, 'Chenab News Updates' shared the post on Wednesday, 28 July.

Some other Facebook pages—'Shopian Live News' and 'KBC News- Kashmir', also shared the post, which was later removed.

Claim-

A photo claims to be of the recent cloudburst in Jammu's Kishtwar district and reports that nearly 40 people had gone missing after the incident.

Fact Check-



The Logical Indian team verified the claim, and have found it to be false.

The photo used in the post was when river Alaknanda rose above the danger mark and flooded Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in July, 2016.

We did a google reverse image search of the post's photo and found that many media outlets reported this incident in 2016. India Today, The Quint and DNA India had used the same image while reporting the cloudburst-triggered flashflood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.



According to an India Today report, as many as 30 were feared dead from different areas of Uttarakhand, while 18 bodies were recovered.

According to The Quint, search operations were carried by the Army, para-military, and police personnel. Villages including Singhali, Patthakot, Ogla, and Thal were worst affected due to the floods.

As per DNA India, the state's Chief Minister had announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives.

The image used in the above reports was credited to news agency ANI. Taking a clue from there, we did a keyword search and found a tweet made by ANI in 2016. The caption read, "River Alaknanda rises above the danger level mark after a cloudburst in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand."

River Alaknanda rises above the danger level mark after a cloudburst in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/dPNFXRRQhS — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2016

ANI had tweeted the same image, which is now being shared as cloudburst-triggered flashflood in Jammu's Kishtwar district.

Thus, it is evident that an old photo of the 2016 floods in Uttarakhand is being falsely linked to the recent cloudburst in Jammu's Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, the flash floods that recently hit the Honzar village in Jammu's Kishtwar district resulted in the death of at least seven people, and over 25 are feared missing.









