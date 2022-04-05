Fact Check: Outrage Over Photo Of Godh Bharai Claiming It To Be Example Of Love-Jihad

A photo is going viral on social media claiming that a Pune-based clothing and ethnic wear brand 'Karagiri' promoted 'Love Jihad' through its branding. The social media users have presumed that the man in the viral photo is wearing a Muslim cap.







According to social media users, the viral photo implies that the brand promotes marriages between Hindu-Muslim couples.

'Love Jihad' is a term often used by right-wing groups which claim that there is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women into Islam through marriages to diminish the number of Hindus.

In the past, the jewellery brand Tanishq had to take down its Hindu-Muslim wedding advertisement due to outrage by social media users. Allegations of promoting 'Love Jihad' were levied against the brand, which led them to take down their Ekatvam ad campaign featuring the story of a Hindu-Muslim couple.

Claim:

The viral social media posts carry an image that shows a couple celebrating their pregnancy.

Social media user @RaginiSaffronic has shared the photo and wrote, "How to promote #LOVEJIHAD old tactics of these Anti-Hindus to lure hindu girls for radicalise Murderer rapist Buslims. Now the #KARAGIRI promoting Love jihad in her ad of saree. Hindu should not buy any thing from them as muslims Only wear sarees."

How to promote #LOVEJIHAD

old tactics of these Anti Hindus to lure hindu girls for radicalise Murderer rapist Buslims

Now the #KARAGIRI promoting Love jihad in her ad of saree.

Hindu should not buy any thing from them as muslims Only wear sarees . pic.twitter.com/rRmPjASzqB — Ragini࿗ (@RaginiSaffronic) April 1, 2022

Kreately Media, known for spreading misinformation, had also tweeted this claim but later deleted it.





Karagiri, an upmarket studio at Pune is promoting #LoveHijad



The phone number and mail id is here.



You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/SCmfiVX0WS — Sheshapatangi1 ಪ್ರಭಾ ಮಗ ಈ ಅಲೆಮಾರಿ ಅಯ್ಯಂಗಾರಿ🇮🇳 (@sheshapatangi1) April 1, 2022

Fact Check:

The couple in the viral photograph are actors Aditi and Mohit Malik. The viral photo is part of a carousel of pictures that can be viewed on the brand's website. The image has been captioned, "ADITI MALIK in Ocean Blue Kanjivaram Saree" The pictures are part of a promotional campaign featuring Aditi Malik.

After conducting a keyword search, we came across Instagram posts by Aditi Malik. These photos provide more context for the promotional campaign by Karagiri, indicating that the pictures were from her Godh Bharai (baby shower). On this occasion, Aditi had worn the Karagiri saree.

Mohit Malik also shared photos of the occasion, which match up with the pictures on the website. The photo shows him wearing a Maharashtrian cap, not an Islamic headgear as assumed by social media posts. Malik also captioned his social media post, "Navari Ali", which means the "Bride has Arrived" in Marathi.

A Maharashtrian topi, also known as the Gandhi cap, is a popular headgear worn mostly by Maharashtrian men. The picture attached for reference shows how it is worn.

The Maharashtrian topi is worn on occasions of traditional celebrations and weddings.

Conclusion:

Social media users alleged that the clothing brand 'Karagiri' has promoted 'Love Jihad' through the marketing on its website. In actuality, the picture features actors Aditi and Mohit Malik and is from their 'Godh Bharai' ceremony.

The pictures are part of a promotional campaign featuring the actors and promoting the Ocean Blue Kanjivaram Saree made by Karagiri. The cap, which social media users assumed to be an Islamic headgear, is actually a popular headgear worn in Maharashtrian ceremonies and rituals such as godh bharai and weddings. Through this, it can be concluded that the viral social media posts are misleading.

