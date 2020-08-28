Fact Check

Fact Check: Has Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 Been Postponed?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Aug 2020 10:12 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Has Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 Been Postponed?

Social media is abuzz with public discourse surrounding the medical and engineering entrance exams, JEE-Mains and NEET. In light of this, a picture of apparently an official communique is being circulated on social media with the claim that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will not be conducted on September 7, 2020, as planned.



Soon after the notice went viral, a piece of 'news' stating that CLAT 2020 has been postponed started doing the rounds.




Claim:

CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The Nodal Agency for conducting CLAT 2020, Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), issued a clarification on their website regarding the viral photograph.

According to the notification, the viral notice is fake and has not been issued by the Consortium. The agency clearly mentions that the date of the CLAT 2020 examination remains the same.

Further, NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Dr Faizan Mustafa told 'LIVELAW' that the circular that is being shared on social media is fake.

Further, on comparing the viral notice (left) with the clarification notification found the website of CNLU (right), we found a discrepancy in the alignment. The words 'Contact No.' in the viral picture is not aligned properly.

Below is a comparison:


Therefore, the notice stating that the CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Mark Zuckerberg Say 'Jai Shri Ram' Is Written On Facebook Over 200 Crore Times?

Claim Review :  CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian