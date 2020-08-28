Fact Check: Has Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 Been Postponed?

Social media is abuzz with public discourse surrounding the medical and engineering entrance exams, JEE-Mains and NEET. In light of this, a picture of apparently an official communique is being circulated on social media with the claim that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will not be conducted on September 7, 2020, as planned.

Soon after the notice went viral, a piece of 'news' stating that CLAT 2020 has been postponed started doing the rounds.

CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed. Fact Check: The claim is false. The Nodal Agency for conducting CLAT 2020, Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), issued a clarification on their website regarding the viral photograph. According to the notification, the viral notice is fake and has not been issued by the Consortium. The agency clearly mentions that the date of the CLAT 2020 examination remains the same. Further, NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Dr Faizan Mustafa told 'LIVELAW' that the circular that is being shared on social media is fake.

Further, on comparing the viral notice (left) with the clarification notification found the website of CNLU (right), we found a discrepancy in the alignment. The words 'Contact No.' in the viral picture is not aligned properly.

Therefore, the notice stating that the CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed is fake.

