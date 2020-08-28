Fact Check: Has Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 Been Postponed?

Aditi Chattopadhyay
Social media is abuzz with public discourse surrounding the medical and engineering entrance exams, JEE-Mains and NEET. In light of this, a picture of apparently an official communique is being circulated on social media with the claim that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will not be conducted on September 7, 2020, as planned.
CLAT exam are postponed twice now, why jee and neet are not postponed #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET pic.twitter.com/7UhJLPqzxg— Ankit (@Ankit71017920) August 25, 2020
Soon after the notice went viral, a piece of 'news' stating that CLAT 2020 has been postponed started doing the rounds.
CLAT Postponed.— Sumit Mishra (@SumitMi42676691) August 25, 2020
But why not JEE NEET which has 10 times more candidates. Its ridiculous. Its requested to please make a formal decision soon and remove the anxiety from millions of faces.@Swamy39@PMOIndia#MODIJI_HELPJEENEET https://t.co/D963aVCB6w
CLAT POSTPONED@PMOIndia thanks@narendramodi thanks@DrRPNishank thanks— vijaydadoriya (@vijaydadoriya) August 25, 2020
#MODIJI_HELPJEENEET #MODIJI_POSPTONEJEENEET pic.twitter.com/IGFucO6QVw
even clat exam has been postponed when neet and jee will be postponed @Swamy39 @PMOIndia @DG_NTA #MODIJI_HELPJEENEET pic.twitter.com/bPjr07WNCJ— Md Rashid (@MdRashi51994661) August 25, 2020
CLAT POSTPONED, THE SAME WE EXPECT FOR NEET AND OTHER COMPETITIVE EXAM, #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET #MODIJI_HELPJEENEET @Swamy39,@AmitShah @narendramodi, @JPNadda ,@ysjagan @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank , please post pone neet exam and other competitive exams until normalcy..........— Kanaka Sai (@KanakaSai4) August 25, 2020
》Big Breaking :《— Arnab Goswami (@Goswami7Arnab) August 25, 2020
¤ CLAT Exams Has Been Postponed By PMO.
¤ It's A Big Move & Sign Students Are About To Win!!!#WeLovePMModi #MODIJI_HELPJEENEET #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET pic.twitter.com/vEHdN4LF87
Clat was scheduled on 7 sept but it was postponed. But y not jee_neet?? @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @Swamy39 #MODIJI_HELPJEENEET— Mohammed Adil Anush (@AdilAnush) August 25, 2020
#MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET— Ayush mann (@ayush_innocentt) August 25, 2020
Clat got POSTPONED !
what about jee and neet ??#WeLovePmModi but not more then our parents !!
POSTPONEMENT should be done right now!!!
we know you will definitely stand by us! @narendramodi @EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/juLVmyBeUe pic.twitter.com/itTeQKzhqb
Claim:
CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed.
The claim is false.
The Nodal Agency for conducting CLAT 2020, Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), issued a clarification on their website regarding the viral photograph.
According to the notification, the viral notice is fake and has not been issued by the Consortium. The agency clearly mentions that the date of the CLAT 2020 examination remains the same.
Further, NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Dr Faizan Mustafa told 'LIVELAW' that the circular that is being shared on social media is fake.
Breaking: Common Law Admission Test #CLAT2020 will be conducted on September 7 as per schedule— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 25, 2020
Prof. Faizan Mustafa @VC_NALSAR told LiveLaw that the following message is absolutely fake . There was no such meeting held Today pic.twitter.com/gGFQToBsRr
Further, on comparing the viral notice (left) with the clarification notification found the website of CNLU (right), we found a discrepancy in the alignment. The words 'Contact No.' in the viral picture is not aligned properly.
Below is a comparison:
Therefore, the notice stating that the CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed is fake.
