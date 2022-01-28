Old Video Of Clash Between Local BJP Politicians Viral With False Claim

A video of a group of people beating BJP members is viral on social media, claiming that the public has beaten up a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician ahead of the Assembly Elections 2022. The video shows the mob attacking a person along with glimpses of BJP flags in the video frame.

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "भाजपाईयों के अच्छे दिन उमड़-घुमड़ कर आने शुरू हो गए हैं ...."

[English translation: Good days for BJP associates have started to come].

Another Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "मोदी लहर…."

[English translation: Modi wave]

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "मोदी लहर BJP नेता की जनता ने की पिटाई".

[English translation: Modi wave BJP leader was thrashed by the public].

It is being widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The public has beaten up a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician ahead of Assembly Elections 2022.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. We found that the video is old and shows a clash between two groups of the same political party, BJP.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a Twitter post of Asian News International (ANI) on April 12, 2019. ANI had shared the exact video and captioned it, "Rajasthan: Two groups of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clash during a rally in Masuda, Ajmer. (11/4/19)".

#WATCH Rajasthan: Two groups of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clash during a rally in Masuda, Ajmer. (11/4/19) pic.twitter.com/AMrJXTKlbg — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019

Taking a hint from here, we conducted a keyword Google search using Rajasthan and related keywords. It led us to some media reports that covered this clash in 2019.

According to an India Today report dated April 11, 2019, two groups of BJP workers clashed during a rally in Masuda in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan. A BJP candidate, Bhagirath Choudhary came to address the rally; however, he had to leave following the chaos that erupted.

According to a Times of India report, the conflict occurred when polling in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections was in process. The report mentioned that during the rally, the dispute arose when supporters of Bhawar Singh Palada, husband of Masuda's former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sushil Kumar Palada and another politician Naveen Sharma had disagreements leading to a furious attack on each other.

Other media outlets such as Jagran, Amar Ujala, Business Standard, Zee News, Punjab Kesari, Navbharat Times had covered the clash between Ajmer's local BJP politicians.

In conclusion, an old Rajasthan video showing a clash between supporters of Ajmer's local BJP politicians is shared with a false claim that the video shows the public beating a BJP politician ahead of Assembly Elections 2022.

