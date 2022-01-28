All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Clash Between Local BJP Politicians Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Clash Between Local BJP Politicians Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  28 Jan 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of a group of people beating BJP members is viral on social media, claiming that the public has beaten up a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician ahead of the Assembly Elections 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a group of people beating BJP members is viral on social media, claiming that the public has beaten up a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician ahead of the Assembly Elections 2022. The video shows the mob attacking a person along with glimpses of BJP flags in the video frame.

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "भाजपाईयों के अच्छे दिन उमड़-घुमड़ कर आने शुरू हो गए हैं ...."

[English translation: Good days for BJP associates have started to come].

Another Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "मोदी लहर…."

[English translation: Modi wave]

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "मोदी लहर BJP नेता की जनता ने की पिटाई".

[English translation: Modi wave BJP leader was thrashed by the public].

It is being widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The public has beaten up a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician ahead of Assembly Elections 2022.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. We found that the video is old and shows a clash between two groups of the same political party, BJP.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a Twitter post of Asian News International (ANI) on April 12, 2019. ANI had shared the exact video and captioned it, "Rajasthan: Two groups of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clash during a rally in Masuda, Ajmer. (11/4/19)".

Taking a hint from here, we conducted a keyword Google search using Rajasthan and related keywords. It led us to some media reports that covered this clash in 2019.

According to an India Today report dated April 11, 2019, two groups of BJP workers clashed during a rally in Masuda in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan. A BJP candidate, Bhagirath Choudhary came to address the rally; however, he had to leave following the chaos that erupted.

Image Credit: India Today

According to a Times of India report, the conflict occurred when polling in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections was in process. The report mentioned that during the rally, the dispute arose when supporters of Bhawar Singh Palada, husband of Masuda's former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sushil Kumar Palada and another politician Naveen Sharma had disagreements leading to a furious attack on each other.

Image Credit: Times Of India

Other media outlets such as Jagran, Amar Ujala, Business Standard, Zee News, Punjab Kesari, Navbharat Times had covered the clash between Ajmer's local BJP politicians.

In conclusion, an old Rajasthan video showing a clash between supporters of Ajmer's local BJP politicians is shared with a false claim that the video shows the public beating a BJP politician ahead of Assembly Elections 2022.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Fight Between BJP MP And MLA During Blanket Distribution Shared As Recent

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
PM Modi 
Uttar Pradesh Elections 
Politicians 
BJP 
old video 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X