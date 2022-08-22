This Viral Video Shows Indian Soldier Shooting Back At Stone Pelter In Kashmir? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A disturbing video of a stone-pelter being shot dead is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man from a group can be seen pelting stones. Suddenly, the man can be seen getting hit by an explosive and collapsing on the street. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Kashmir, where youth pelted stones at the Indian army, after which he was shot dead by the army.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "कश्मीर में एक पत्थरबाज ने सेना के ऊपर पत्थर फैंका, सेना ने भी क्रिया की प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए एक बुलेट फेंक मारी."

[English Translation: In Kashmir, a stone-pelter threw a stone at the army, and the army also threw a bullet in response to the action.]

कश्मीर में एक पत्थरबाज ने सेना के ऊपर पत्थर फैंका, सेना ने भी क्रिया की प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए एक बुलेट फेंक मारी... pic.twitter.com/wBk7I2PqiK — Sunny Kumar Baliyan (@SunnyKumarBali1) August 18, 2022

Another user wrote, "A Video goes Viral from Jammu Kashmir... A Jihadi started pelting stones on Army.. But A shot Hit 🎯 his Head...Army's perfect shot never miss.. Already Sent to Hoor.. 72 virgins are waiting."

A Video goes Viral from Jammu Kashmir.. A Jihadi started pelting stones on Army.. But A shot Hit 🎯 his Head...



Army's perfect shot never miss.. Already Sent to Hoor.. 72 virgins are waiting 👏 pic.twitter.com/UZHtj3B3n1 — Laddu_9999🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Laddu_9999) August 17, 2022





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Screengrabs of requests received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

Claim:

Viral video shows Indian forces shooting back at a stone-pelter after he throws stones at them.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be fake. The video is from Bolivia.

At the beginning of the investigation, We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search leading to a video report uploaded on the YouTube channel named Al Rojo Vivo dated 10 August 2022. We translated the Spanish caption and found that the viral video is from Bolivia. According to the report, there was a conflict between coca farmers (Coffee producers) and the authorities. During the protest, a farmer tried to throw dynamite at the police, however, dynamite accidentally exploded in his hands due to which he suffered serious injuries.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found several articles in Spanish on this incident. According to a report of Notigram.com dated August 8, 2022, coca farmers were protesting against market control in the Bolivian city of La Plage. They were protesting against the so-called "parallel market" operation and demanding its closure. During this, a stick of dynamite accidentally detonated in the hands of a protester. The man lost his left hand in the explosion. He was identified as Plácido Cota.

According to the report of Los Tiempos, Cota is currently without ventilatory support and is conscious and awake. However, he will continue in intensive care because he remains at risk of mortality.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from Kashmir but the Bolivian city of La Plage, where dynamite accidentally detonated in the hands of a protester during the alteration between Coca farmers and the authority. It has nothing to do with Jammu and Kashmir or the Indian army. Hence, the viral claim is false.



