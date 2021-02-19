Fact Check: The Green Flag Seen In The Congress Rally Is Not Pakistan's Flag

Viral posts showing snaps of a political rally claim that this was a Congress rally where Pakistan's national flag was being waved in public. The post also claimed that the people participating in the rally were chanting slogans about India's downfall.



A green flag can be noticed in the image along with other Congress flags. The caption in Hindi of one of the viral posts says, "It is far better to bear the extra cost of petrol of 90 rupees rather than voting to a party that raises anti-India slogans and waves Pakistani flags in their rallies."

This narrative is being peddled in the backdrop of rising fuel prices all over the country. Fuel has now been hiked for the 11th day straight and has crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.





The post has been archived here.



Claim:

People participating in the Congress rally waved the Pakistani flag and chanting anti-India slogans.

Fact Check:

The green flag with a crescent and a white star seen in the image is the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) party's flag and not Pakistan's national flag.

A reverse image search of the photo attached in the viral posts shows up videos from 2018 and 2019 with similar claims. This particular image is the screenshot taken from these videos. The rally in these videos is a Congress rally that happened in 2018 at North Belgaum before the Karnataka Assembly election.

The image shows the video posted in 2019 from which the screenshot was taken. Source- Facebook

A similar claim was made in 2018 and 2019.



This claim was debunked in 2019 also.

Although the colours are similar with a crescent and a white star, IUML and Pakistan's flags are different. Unlike the IUML party's flag, Pakistan's national flag has a white segment on the left-hand side. Mainstream media, too, has often wrongly portrayed the flag Muslim's use in India as Pakistani flag.





Hence, the image is from a video from 2018, and Pakistan's flag was not used in the Congress rally.



