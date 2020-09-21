Fact Check

Fact Check: Morphed Image Of City Bus In England Shared As Columbia Honoring Dr Ambedkar

The Logical Indian Fact check investigates the claim that a city bus in Columbia, America featured an image of Dr BR Ambedkar and his wife as a sign of respect.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 Sep 2020 11:50 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
A photograph showing Dr Ambedkar and his wife Savita Ambedkar featured across a bus is being circulated on social media with the claim that it has been done to honour Dr Ambedkar in Columbia, USA.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, had received his PhD in Economics from Columbia University in 1927 and an honorary degree in 1952 as "a great social reformer and a valiant upholder of human rights".

Further, the university has included his autobiography Waiting For A Visa in its curriculum.

"Baba Saheb's picture on the city bus plying on the streets of Columbia (America). This is real honor, America still considers Baba Saheb as its ideal because America's economy is based on the same book that Baba Saheb wrote for his doctoral thesis in British times (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post.

The photograph has been shared extensively on Twitter and Facebook.




A reverse image search on the viral photograph led to pictures of the same bus, however, without Dr Amedkar and his wife's photo. The photograph has been credited to Adrian Pingstone.

Below is a screenshot of the same bus as seen in the Wikimedia Commons website:

"City Sightseeing's 273 (EU05 VBJ), a Volvo B7L/Ayats Bravo City, in Bath, Somerset, England. Unlike many City Sigthseeing tours which are run under frachicse to other operators, this one is run directly by the company themselves," reads the description of the photograph.

Therefore, the photograph is not from Columbia but from Bath, Somerset, England. Other photos of similar city buses which run in Bath can be seen here and here.

Below is a comparison of the viral (left) and original pictures (right):


The photograph of Ambedkar and his wife Savita Ambedkar seen in the viral photo was found in a blog from 2017.

Below is a comparison of the image from the blog and the viral photograph:


Therefore, a morphed image is being circulated with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

