Fact Check: Morphed Image Of City Bus In England Shared As Columbia Honoring Dr Ambedkar

A photograph showing Dr Ambedkar and his wife Savita Ambedkar featured across a bus is being circulated on social media with the claim that it has been done to honour Dr Ambedkar in Columbia, USA.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, had received his PhD in Economics from Columbia University in 1927 and an honorary degree in 1952 as "a great social reformer and a valiant upholder of human rights". Further, the university has included his autobiography Waiting For A Visa in its curriculum. "Baba Saheb's picture on the city bus plying on the streets of Columbia (America). This is real honor, America still considers Baba Saheb as its ideal because America's economy is based on the same book that Baba Saheb wrote for his doctoral thesis in British times (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post.

कोलंबिया (अमेरिका🇺🇸) की सड़कों पर दौड़ती सिटी बस पर बाबा साहब का चित्र यह असली सम्मान है, अमेरिका आज भी बाबा साहब को अपना आदर्श मानता है

किन्तु अपने यहां अधिकांश बहुजन भी बाबा साहब के मिशन से भटके हुए हैंll

जागरुक हों llllllll

जय भीम pic.twitter.com/L8Bp5wtIi8 — Kiran Verma (@KiranJi18084481) September 19, 2020

Claim:



A city bus in Columbia, America featured an image of Dr BR Ambedkar and his wife as a sign of respect. Fact Check: The claim is false since the picture is morphed. A reverse image search on the viral photograph led to pictures of the same bus, however, without Dr Amedkar and his wife's photo. The photograph has been credited to Adrian Pingstone. Below is a screenshot of the same bus as seen in the Wikimedia Commons website: "City Sightseeing's 273 (EU05 VBJ), a Volvo B7L/Ayats Bravo City, in Bath, Somerset, England. Unlike many City Sigthseeing tours which are run under frachicse to other operators, this one is run directly by the company themselves," reads the description of the photograph. Therefore, the photograph is not from Columbia but from Bath, Somerset, England. Other photos of similar city buses which run in Bath can be seen here and here. Below is a comparison of the viral (left) and original pictures (right):





The photograph of Ambedkar and his wife Savita Ambedkar seen in the viral photo was found in a blog from 2017.



Below is a comparison of the image from the blog and the viral photograph:







Therefore, a morphed image is being circulated with false claims.

