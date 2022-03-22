Viral Video Shows Last Moments Of Chinese Boeing 737 Crash? No, Viral Claim Is False

Boeing 737 of China Easton Airlines crashed near the city of Wuzhou in Teng County yesterday. After the accident, a fire broke out in the hilly area. Civil Aviation of China has confirmed the accident. It has been told that 123 passengers and nine crew members were on board. The information regarding casualties has not been revealed yet.



Meanwhile, a video showing a plane crash is going viral on social media. It appears that the video was shot from inside the plane in which voices of people screaming can be heard. The video shows the plane tumbling towards the ground. While sharing it on social media, people claimed that the viral video is of the moment before Boeing 737 crash.

A Twitter user, while sharing this video, wrote, "A Boeing 737 just crashed in southern China. This was one of the last moments recorded on the plane. maybe the only moment. Viewers' discretion advised."

A Boeing 737 just crashed in southern China. This was one of the last moment recorded on the plane. maybe the only moment. Viewers' discretion advised.#Boeing #ChinaPlaneCrash #SAD pic.twitter.com/12KFloIefT — Abdul Mueed 🇵🇰 (@AbdulMu28980802) March 21, 2022

Another user wrote, "A Boeing 737 just crashed in southern China with 133 passengers onboard. Complete Pilots failure (source). This was one of the #last moment recorded on the plane."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows the moment before the Boeing 737 crashed.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is a simulation of a plane crash that happened in 2019.

During the initial investigation, we found a tweet in which a user replied that the viral video is fake and made from Microsoft Flight Simulator.

It's fake. It's re-staged with Microsofts Flight Simulator.

Noone...NOONE would be filming this calm when he/she would sit in an airplane vertically nosediving straight to the ground. The allegedly in panic screaming passengers seem quite unrealistic too. — PỺO🏳️‍🌈ΠΟΡΤΗΑΞͶΜ👉💉💉🚀👍 (@Mompastinsqua) March 21, 2022

We then observed the viral video and noticed a logo on the plane's wing. We searched this logo on the internet and found that it is a logo of Ethiopian Airlines. Below you can see the comparison.



Taking the hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the viral video uploaded on a YouTube channel d 11 March 2019. The video's title reads, "Ethiopia Plane Crash, Ethiopia Airlines B737 MAX Crashes After Takeoff, Addis Ababa Airport." In the description section of the video, it was written, "THIS IS NOT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED, THIS IS ONLY A SIMULATED FLIGHT CRASH FOR ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ET302." At 9:26 of timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.





We found that the same video was shared on Facebook by different users in March 2019. Click here and here to watch.

According to the reports, on 10 March 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa International Airport. The flight was en route to Nairobi, Kenya. According to the airline, 149 passengers and eight crew members died in this tragic plane crash.

Our investigation shows that the viral video being claimed to be showing the moment before the Boeing 737 plane crash is actually a simulation video of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that took place on 10 March 2019. Hence, the viral claim is false.



