Fact Check: Unrelated Video Shared To Show The Plight Of Uighur Muslims In China

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows China’s mistreatment of ethnic Uighurs.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 Sep 2020 11:51 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak
A disturbing video which shows a uniformed officer brutally thrashing a man is being circulated on social media with the claim that it shows how China treats its ethnic Uighurs population.

According to the claims, the video is from a concentration camp where China has lodged the Uighur Muslims.

"China is crushing the Uighurs. Inside those concentration camps they are holding up to three million Muslims they are beating them to convert their religion, eat pork they are basically trying to impose Islam with Chinese characteristics or if not they gon murder them kill them separate them from their families and friends…" reads a part of the caption.

The video has been shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.






The one-minute-long video shows a soldier beating the man with a belt while another man in a dark blue uniform and a white helmet is also present.

The Logical Indian is not reproducing the video in the article owing to its disturbing nature.

Latest reports say that China in her 'vocational education schools' have lodged more than one million Uighurs, Kazakhs and others in Xinjiang province where they are brainwashed to support the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and renounce their religious beliefs.

Claim:

Video shows China's mistreatment of ethnic Uighurs.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid which led to the same video on YouTube from July 14, 2017.


The video is titled "Video viral!! TNI catch the gangsters! Then look what happened (Translated to English)".

A keyword search showed that 'TNI' stands for Tentara Nasional Indonesia which is the Indonesian National Armed Forces, consisting of the military forces of the Republic of Indonesia. It consists of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

A keyword search based on the title of the video led to a report by Tribun News dated May 2017 which carried scenes from the viral video. The report said that the incident occurred on May 13, 2017, at the Depok Baru station in Jakarta, Indonesia. The man who is being thrashed in the viral video was a local pick-pocket who got caught at a railway station by PKD or the Petugas Keamanan Dalam, who are private railway security guards in Indonesia.


In the video, one of the men can be seen in uniform with 'PKD' written on his safety helmet.


Further, Lijian Zhao, Deputy Director-General, Information Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China, had tweeted on the video and clarified that the claims were false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

