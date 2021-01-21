Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Minor Beheaded By Relative Shared With Child-Lifting Hoax

A video of a murder of a minor done by a relative over an ongoing family feud is being shared online with the fake claim of child-kidnapping. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunks the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 Jan 2021 1:57 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Patrike

A video showing a man slitting a minor's throat is being shared on social media and WhatsApp with the claim that child-kidnappers are on a prowl. The video is being shared to spread fear among common people.

We received the video on our Whatsapp number +91 6364000343 for verification.


We are not sharing the video here because it is graphic and disturbing.

Claim:

The viral video is of a child-lifter who murdered a minor.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found a screenshot of the video was embedded in a report by Dainik Bhaskar on January 8, 2021. According to the report, a 21-year-old boy slit throat of his 14-year-old cousin due to family feud. The name of the accused is Kailashchand Raigar.


On January 9, 2021, The Times Of India reported that the incident took place in Karad village near Khachariawas under Dataramgarh police station area of Sikar, Rajasthan. According to the report, the accused was preparing for competitive exams and after his uncle scolded him for not doing well in studies, he killed his cousin.

The AltNews contacted SP Sikar Kunwar Rashtradeep, who confirmed that the murder was done to take revenge and was unrelated to the child-lifting hoax. SP said, "The accused was arrested on the same day. There have been no recent child-kidnapping attempts in the area."

The video was earlier fact-checked by AltNews.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The viral video is of a child-lifter who murdered a minor.
Claimed By :  Social media
Fact Check :  False
