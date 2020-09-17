Fact Check: Old Footage Of Rampant Cheating During Bihar School Examination Shared As NEET 2020

A total of 15.97 lakh students had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental programmes. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was postponed to July 26, and then to September 13.



A video is being circulated with the claim that it shows rampant cheating that occurred during these examinations. The video shows people scaling the outer walls of school buildings to reach classrooms where apparently the exams were being held to pass along cheat sheets. Below are the keyframes of the video:





One such keyframe was shared on Twitter with similar claims.



Hello @supriya_sule mam, i would like to draw your attention to this picture in which the #NEET students are cheating. Besides this there is no social distancing .

Please move a motion in lok sabha regarding this.

— Realcaster (@smacky_BJP) September 14, 2020



Video shows rampant cheating that occurred during the NEET 2020 examination. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This indicated that the video was shot back in 2015.





According to an Indian Express report, published on March 20, 2015, local TV channels had aired footage of people climbing the four-storeyed Gyan Niketan examination centre at Mahnar in Vaishali district. The report carried the viral video.







A report by The Quint said that the education authorities in Bihar had informed that as many as 600 high school students had been expelled after they were found to have cheated in the Class 10 examinations.

Footage of the incident showed parents and friends of the students scaling the outer walls of school buildings to reach classrooms where exams were being held to pass along cheat sheets.





