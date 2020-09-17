Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Footage Of Rampant Cheating During Bihar School Examination Shared As NEET 2020

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows rampant cheating that occurred during the NEET 2020 examination.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   17 Sep 2020 11:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-17T17:29:30+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Old Footage Of Rampant Cheating During Bihar School Examination Shared As NEET 2020

A total of 15.97 lakh students had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental programmes. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was postponed to July 26, and then to September 13.

A video is being circulated with the claim that it shows rampant cheating that occurred during these examinations. The video shows people scaling the outer walls of school buildings to reach classrooms where apparently the exams were being held to pass along cheat sheets.

Below are the keyframes of the video:


One such keyframe was shared on Twitter with similar claims.


The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.


Claim:

Video shows rampant cheating that occurred during the NEET 2020 examination.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This indicated that the video was shot back in 2015.


According to an Indian Express report, published on March 20, 2015, local TV channels had aired footage of people climbing the four-storeyed Gyan Niketan examination centre at Mahnar in Vaishali district. The report carried the viral video.


A report by The Quint said that the education authorities in Bihar had informed that as many as 600 high school students had been expelled after they were found to have cheated in the Class 10 examinations.

Footage of the incident showed parents and friends of the students scaling the outer walls of school buildings to reach classrooms where exams were being held to pass along cheat sheets.



Therefore an old video is being circulated with false claims in connection with the recent NEET exam.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Post Attributes False Statement On Schools Reopening To Education Minister

Claim Review :  Video shows rampant cheating that occurred during the NEET 2020 examination.
Claimed By :  WhatsApp Forwards
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian