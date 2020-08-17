Fact Check: SP Divya Thomas Didn't Force Priest To Place Christ Photo In Temple Shrine

An image showing a photo of Jesus inside the sanctum sanctorum of a Ganapati temple in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka is being circulated with the claim that the district SP, Divya Sara Thomas SP, directed the temple priest to place the photo of Jesus inside the temple.

"SP of Chamarajanar district Divya Sara Thomas has visited #AnjaneyaTemple in Kollegala. SP has reportedly put pressure on the priest to place the photo of #Jesus inside the sanctum sanctorum of Temple and asked for pooja to be offered," reads the caption of one such post.

SP of Chamarajanar district Divya Sara Thomas has visited #AnjaneyaTemple in Kollegala. SP has reportedly put pressure on the priest to place the photo of #Jesus inside the sanctum sanctorum of Temple and asked for pooja to be offered. @noconversion @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/KJuWUGryEv

Claim:



SP of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka pressurised a temple priest to place the photo of Jesus Christ inside the sanctum sanctorum of a temple.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The Karnataka State Police issued a statement on the incident. On August 5, SP Divya was visiting Kollegal taluk in the Chamarajanagara District amid recent floods. On her way back, she had visited the Veeranjaneya temple.

"On realizing that the new SP is from a different faith, the priest, after completing the puja rituals, gifted her a photo of Jesus Christ along with photos of hindu deities," the Karnataka State Police's statement reads.

The police rubbished the claim that SP Divya had forced the priest to perform puja for Jesus Christ.

"She did not carry any photos on her person to the temple. The photos of the incident have been misinterpreted and are being circulated in social media with incorrect information," the statement adds.

"This is done by some elements intending to make mischief. My husband is a Hindu and I am Christian. I had gone to the temple but did not force the priest to perform puja," the News Minute quoted SP Divya as saying.

The priest of the temple also has issued a clarification on the incident which the police has uploaded as part of their statement. The priest's video statement can be watched here.

"It was the day the puja happened at Ram Janmaboomi and we too had a puja here. We did perform puja for the photograph but nothing was forced. If this hurt the religious sentiments of anyone, I apologise," the priest is heard saying in his statement.

According to the police, another devotee had brought the picture of Jesus Christ seen in the viral image.

