Fact Check: The Cost Of Central Vista Project Is Rs 20,000 Crores, Not Rs 971 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliamentary building on December 10, 2020, which will be built as a part of Indian government's ambitious Central Vista Project.



The Central Vista is a grand redevelopment project which involves constructing a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, new buildings for the Prime Minister and Vice-President residence and revamping of three-km-long Rajpath, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.

The Logical Indian covered the 'groundbreaking ceremony' for the project, which can be read here. In context to this, many people said that the construction of the Central Vista Project costs Rs 971 crore and not 20,000 crore as written in the story.













India Today , in one of its report, also mentioned the cost of Central Vista Project to be Rs 971 crores.







Claim:

The proposed cost of the Central Vista Project is Rs 971 crore.





Fact Check:

To verify the price and cost of the project, The Logical Indian scoured through the existing articles, government statements and other documents.

In an article dated November 3, published by News 18, the centre was quoted defending the cost 'Rs 20,000 cr' and saying it would save money.

"Government of India defended the need of Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project and told SC that it will be will save money and not waste it. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in his report submitted to SC said, 'Rs 1,000 crore is spent every year as office rent of the Central Ministrfes which can be saved," the report read.









Another report by NDTV mentioned the cost of the Central Vista Project as Rs 20,000 crore. In the same article, it is mentioned that the cost of constructing the new Parliament building will be Rs 971 crore.









Another story published by Free Press Journal also confirmed the cost of construction of the new Parliament Building alone is Rs 971 crore.

Hence, we could evidently say that the proposed cost of the Central Vista Project is Rs 20,000 crores, and the cost of the new Parliament Building alone costs Rs 971 crores.

The Central Vista Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a ground-breaking ceremony at India Gate on Thursday, December 10, marking the symbolic launch of the new parliament building. The ceremony was attended by over 200 dignitaries, including Union Ministers, ministers of state, MPs, foreign envoys and religious leaders.

The new parliament building is proposed to be triangular in shape, spread over 64,000 square metres. It will house 1,224 members of Parliament.

In the new plan, the residence of the prime minister will be shifted near the South Block that houses the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the vice-president's new house will be closer to the North Block.

