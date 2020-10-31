Fact Check: Has CBSE Reduced Syllabus Of Class 10 And 12 Boards By 50%?

Many YouTubers are making a video claiming that 50 per cent of the syllabus in CBSE has been removed.

The information is being circulated as this year due to coronavirus pandemic schools remained close. Schools had the provision of online classes but many were not able to attend online classes due to lack of resources like mobile and internet.

A YouTube channel named Chirkut Study with over 58,000 subscribers shared a post with the title, "50% Syllabus Reduced & Final Exam Postponed CBSE Boards Class 12 | Class 10 for 2020-21."





Another YouTube channel, Knowledge with Deep also posted a video with a similar title, "CBSE/HBSE Big Update 10th 12th Class 50% Syllabus Reduced."





Claim:



CBSE has reduced the syllabus to 50 per cent for class 10th and 12th.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian searched about the reduction in the syllabus of CBSE for class 12 and 10 and found a report published by Jagran Josh. According to the report published on October 12, 2020, the CBSE had reduced Syllabus for class 9, 10, 11 and 12 by 30 per cent.





Another report published by India Today on October 10, 2020, said that CBSE is thinking of reducing the syllabus to further 50 per cent and also delay the board exams by 45-60 days.

But the report by India Today did not confirm that the CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 50 per cent. It just said that the CBSE has reduced the syllabus of class 10 and 12 in July and is further planning to reduce 20 per cent more.

According to the Times of India report, a senior CBSE official said that they are planning to further reduce the syllabus by 70-50 per cent for 2021 Board exams as the regular commencement of classes had not started yet.

We also found the circular published on July 7 and another updated circular on July 15 on the official site of CBSE about the reduction of the syllabus for class 9 to class 12 but did not find any circular about the reduction in the syllabus by 50 per cent.

The Logical Indian also examined the syllabus published on the official site of CBSE, the archive version of which can be seen here.

We also heard the videos available on both the channel and both said the same thing that CBSE board might reduce the syllabus further to 50 per cent for Board exams of 2021 but non confirmed that it is already done.

Hence, the video is being shared with a misleading context.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: An old video of Tejashwi Yadav helping flood victims has gone viral with the false context of him distributing money during election campaign in Bihar.