Fact Check: News Reports Claiming Vehicles Displaying Caste Stickers To Be Seized In Uttar Pradesh Is Not True

Many people on social media are claiming that vehicles having caste names written on it will be seized in Uttar Pradesh. One of the post says, "Vehicles in UP will be seized if it has caste name like Thakur, Brahman etc written on it. PMO has directed State Govt to act on it."

Many people are sharing the post on Twitter and Facebook.

"Vehicles with caste stickers to be seized in UP", Hindustan Times reported the news on December 27. They reported that according to an order sent by Additional Transport Commissioner Mukesh Chandra to all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), the vehicles displaying caste stickers will be seized. The archive of the report can be seen here.





Claim:



The vehicles displaying caste stickers will be seized in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

News 18 on December 27 reported that a teacher from Maharashtra, Harshal Prabhu, wrote a letter to IGRS, an integrated system designed for redressal of grievances, complaining about the display of caste stickers on the vehicles. He in his letter said that caste display on vehicles have become very prevalent and it is a threat to the social fabric of the society. Based on the instruction from Prime Minister's Office, the Transport Department of Uttar Pradesh sent an order to Regional Transport Authorities to take an action in this regard.

Order sent by Mukesh Chandra, Additional Transport Commissioner

The order sent by Mukesh Chandra has the part of the letter that was written to PMO by Harshal Prabhu. In the letter, he wrote that vehicles displaying the caste stickers should be seized. The letter was sent from PMO to Uttar Pradesh Transport Department. The Additional Commissioner of Transport department, Mukesh Chandra further sent the same letter to regional authorities to take action based on the law. In the letter Mukesh Chandra never said vehicles will be seized, he ordered to take appropriate action against those violating the law by pasting stickers.

The Print quoted Ramfer Dwivedi, the Regional Transport Officer for Lucknow district, who said, "People display status by putting caste and sub-caste name tags on their SUVs, cars, motorcycles and other vehicles, but this is not allowed. No one should write anything else on the number plate."

The Logical Indian contacted Mukesh Chandra, Additional Transport Commissioner, who said, the order never spoke about seizing the vehicle. Mukesh Chandra confirmed to us that the viral letter is true and said in the letter he never said about seizing the vehicles but to take action based on Motor Vehicle Act. He told, "We issued an order to take the action based on the existing law". He also informed that it is illegal to write anything on the number plate and can attract a penalty for the violation. He confirmed no new law has been passed but the action will be taken in accordance with the existing law. The Transport Department instructed Regional Offices to look into the matter and take action accordingly. Chandra said, "We circulated the order based on a recent complaint, but no new law regarding this has been passed. We have asked regional authorities to take action based on existing law regarding tampering of number plates."

Recently, a Challan was issued on a vehicle in Lucknow for displaying 'Saxena Ji', reported Zee News.

It is not for the first time that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking action against the display of caste stickers on vehicles. According to a report published by The Times Of India on October 27, 2019, "Nearly 250 drivers were penalised for having stickers on their vehicles." The report said that penalties were imposed under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act and rule numbers 50 and 51 of the MV rules 1989, under which any kind of tampering with number plates is punishable.

