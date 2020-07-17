Fact Check: Did 'Japan TV' Air Cartoon Clip Showing PM Modi Fighting Chinese President?

Fact Check

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a cartoon clip showing Narendra Modi fighting Xi Jinping was shown on Japanese TV.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 July 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Amid the ongoing border dispute between India and China, an animated video showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embroiled in a Kung Fu battle with Chinese President Xi Jinping is circulating on social media platforms with the claim that the video is being shown on Japanese television.

In the 48 seconds cartoon clip, Jinping can be seen losing to Modi and the leaders of Russia, US and Japan coming to the Indian Prime Minister's support.

"This was shown on Japan TV," reads the caption of the posts.

जय हिंद

This was shown on Japan TV.

Claim:

Cartoon clip showing PM Narendra Modi fighting Xi Jinping was shown on Japanese TV.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The viral video is from a show called 'So Sorry' by the India Today Group.

The original version of the video is 2:08 minutes long. The viral video shows only 48 seconds of the original one.

Titled '36 का आंकड़ा | So Sorry', the video was uploaded on YouTube on June 27, 2020.

"India is now starting a siege on several levels to combat traitor China. On one side, the border of China is being hit on the chest and many countries are also with India. At the same time, preparations are on to remove China from the global stage. See So Sorry special," reads the description of the video.

What Is The 'So Sorry' Series?

According to the description of the channel, 'So Sorry' is an exclusive Politoons series by India Today Group.

Below is a screenshot:


The India Today group includes AajTak, the logo of which can be seen in the viral video.

Below is a comparison between the viral video (left) and the original video (right):


Video Aired On Japanese TV?

A Twitter user had shared the viral video with a caption in Japanese, the translation of which reads, "The person who made this must have a genius sense"

The tweet also links to a YouTube video which is same as the viral one. The AajTak logo can be clearly seen in this clip.

Further, the Youtube account confirmed to BOOMLive that the 'So Sorry' video viral with Japanese text was added and uploaded by the channel.

"Yes, I added the Japanese subtitles, not only on this video but many. Whenever I get interesting videos, I add Japanese subtitles and upload to spread in my Youtube channel," the YouTuber said.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

