Viral Posts Falsely Claim That Cadbury Uses Beef Derived Gelatine In Its Indian Products

VHP leader Dr Prachi Sadhvi is again in the news after she asked for boycott of Cadbury products. The reason for call of this boycott is Cadbury's new advertisement on the occasion of Diwali. In this advertisement, an old man can be seen selling diyas named as Damodar which was also PM Modi father's name. She criticised Cadbury for intentionally using name 'Damodar' to insult PM Modi's father. She wrote, "Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels?The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on cadbury Companyn #BoycottCadbury."

In the same backdrop, a claim related to Cadbury is going viral on social media. In the viral claim, netizens have claimed that British multinational confectionery company Cadbury uses gelatine in the ingredients, which is halal certified and is derived from beef.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot from the Cadbury website and wrote, "Why 2 #BoycottCadbury. Because it contains Beef and is Halal Certified. It means Cadbury is making Hindus to eat beef in the name of Sweets. They are funding Jihadi Terrorists through Halal Certification. Hindus must stop consuming anti Hindu Cadbury products."

Another user wrote, "Cadbury's every products are halal certified. Fully support this trend #BoycottCadbury."

"BoycottCadbury. Cadbury products are halal certified and gelatine derived from beef. Say No to Cadbury."



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Cadbury uses gelatine in the ingredients of Indian products, which are halal-certified and derived from beef.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The screenshot shared with the claim is of Cadbury Australia.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword on different social media platforms and found that the same claim went viral back in July 2021 as well. Right-wing commentator Madhu Purnima Kishwar tweeted this claim on July 18, 2021. We found Cadbury Dairy Milk's reply to Madhu's tweet in which they refuted the viral claim. They wrote, "Hi Madhu, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that."

Hi Madhu, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that. -1/n — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021

We watched the screenshot carefully and found that the website mentioned in the picture is "Cadbury.com.au". We found that the website is for Cadbury Australia. Also, the products mentioned in the viral screenshot are available in Australia and not India.

We then checked for the standards of packaging and labelling in India issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). According to Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulation, 2011, every package of Vegetarian Food bears a symbol that is a green colour filled circle. (The information can be accessed on page number 8 of the linked pdf.)

We also found a statement issued by the British multinational company owned by Mondelez International over the controversy. While replying to a user, Cadbury wrote, "The screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that. As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further. Hope we have clarified. Hope we have clarified. For any further queries, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com. We look forward to your continued patronage."

It is evident from our investigation that the Cadbury products manufactured in India are vegetarian and are certified by FSSAI. The screenshot shared with the claim is of Cadbury Australia and is falsely linked to Cadbury products in India. Hence, the viral claim is false.

