2019 Video From Pro CAA Rally Falsely Passed As Recent Video From Jahangirpuri

After the violence during the Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bulldozed alleged illegal occupations in Jahangirpuri. This action continued even after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain the status quo. Meanwhile, a video of people raising slogans favouring PM Modi goes viral on social media. In the viral video, people can be heard chanting "Modi ji lath bajao hum tumare saath hai". It is being claimed that the viral video shows a recent rally in favour of government after the Jahangirpuri violence.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "मौका भी है, दस्तूर भी..@narendramodi जी सुन रहे है न आप. Hindus can't celebrate their festival due to minorities? #DelhiRiots2022 #IndiaAgainstHate #धार्मिक_दंगे_बंद_करो #जहांगीरपुरी"

[English Translation: There is a chance, there is also a custom..@narendramodi are you listening? Hindus can't celebrate their festival due to minorities? #DelhiRiots2022 #IndiaAgainstHate #jahangirpuri.]

A Facebook also shared this video with a similar caption.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows a rally taken out in favour of government after the Jahangirpuri violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is related to Pro-CAA rally.

In the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found that many people in the video can be seen wearing sweaters and jackets which suggests that the rally was taken out during the winter season. It clearly means that the viral video is not recent.

On further investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a Facebook video dated back to 25 December 2019 in which same footage can be seen. According to the discription, the viral video is related to Pro-CAA NRC rally. People in the video can be seen raising slogans in favor of CAA. The caption of the video reads, "I support #CAA. Delhi police latth bajao we are with you slogans in yesterday rally."

We also found the same video uploaded on Facebook with similar caption. This video was uploaded on YouTube on 27 December 2019.

In the viral video, we found a shop with the name Bhutani Sons and Varma Jewelers written on it. We searched these shops on Google Maps and found that these shops are located in Laxminagar, Delhi and not in Jahangirpuri. Below you can see the comparison.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from 2019 when people took out a rally in support of CAA and Delhi police. It has nothing to do with the violence in Jahangirpuri as the viral post claims. Hence, the viral claim is false.

