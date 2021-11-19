All section
Caste discrimination
This Viral Video Showing Welcome Of C-60 Commandos Is Old & Not Related To Recent Gadchiroli Encounter

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

This Viral Video Showing Welcome Of C-60 Commandos Is Old & Not Related To Recent Gadchiroli Encounter

Maharashtra,  19 Nov 2021 11:44 AM GMT

The viral video is from May 2021 and has no relation to the recent Gadchiroli Encounter in which 26 alleged Naxals were killed.

A video of C60 commandos celebrating while a musical band plays the theme song of Amitabh Bachchan's film "Don" in the background is viral. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is of celebrations by C60 commandos after the encounter of the infamous Naxal Milind Teltumbde and 26 other Naxalites. This video comes after top Maoist Leader Milind Teltumbde alias Deepak Teltumbde and his 26 associates were Killed in Gadchiroli Encounter on Saturday, 13 November in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in English that reads, "Warm welcome to the team of C60 commandos who wiped out most of the top leadership of Left-Wing Naxals in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra."

Suresh Kochattil, a former Journalist at The Times Of India and former social media member of Bhartiya Janta Party, also shared this viral video with a similar claim.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is of celebrations by C60 commandos after the encounter of Naxalite Milind Teltumbde and other Naxals.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is old, dating back to May 2021 and has no relation to the Gadchiroli encounter.

We conducted keyword searches on the internet using specific keywords and found a video report published by ETV Bharat on their website and Facebook page on 22 May. The video report carried visuals similar to the viral video, which can be seen from the 0:30 time stamp. An excerpt from the report reads, "After a successful encounter operation against banned outfits in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, C-60 commandos were welcomed by officials at police district headquarters with the 'band baaja'."

Image Credit: ETV Bharat


We found a statement by Gadchiroli Police, posted on Twitter in the Marathi language on 15 November. The statement reads in Engish, "Information :- It should be noted that some videos circulating on social media, in which C60's jawans are seen chanting, have nothing to do with the current incident."

We also found a statement by Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Ankit Goyal, posted on Twitter on 16 November. The statement reads, "A video purportedly showing C60 jawans celebrating is getting transmitted on SM. This is to clarify that it is an old video and not related to the recent encounter. #GadchiroliPolice".

In conclusion, an old video showing the welcome of C-60 commandos is viral with a false claim that it was shot recently after the encounter with Maharashtra police, wherein 26 Naxals were killed.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Photo From Bangladesh Shared As Indian Muslims Blocking Roads to Offer Prayer

C60 
Commandos 
Naxals 
Milind Teltumbde 
Encounter 
Maharashtra 

