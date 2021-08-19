All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Viral Image Of Burqa-Clad Women In Chains Walking Behind Man Is Morphed

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Viral Image Of Burqa-Clad Women In Chains Walking Behind Man Is Morphed

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  19 Aug 2021 12:46 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-19T18:33:40+05:30check update history

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

In the viral picture, a man has a chain in his hand, which is tied around the feet of three women. It is being claimed that this picture is after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The Logical India Fact Check team verifies the claim.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Taliban declared a complete seizure of Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August and the world is worried about how the Taliban rule will affect the rights of women living there. In between all of this, a picture is viral on social media. In the viral picture, a man can be seen walking ahead of three burqa-clad women. The man has a chain in his hand, which is tied around the feet of all three women. It is being claimed that this picture has been taken after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.


It is being widely shared on Twitter as well.


TV9 Bharatvarsh Anchor Shubhankar Mishra tweeted another image along with this picture and wrote, "How did it start vs how is it going -During the 1960s-70s Afghanistan was a perfect blend of European culture and Asian ethics." He later deleted his tweet. See the archive version here.

Image Credit: Twitter

Claim:

Virat Image of women chained is of Afghanistan.

Fact Check:

The viral image is morphed.

On doing a google reverse image search of this viral photo, we found an Arabic book cover page with title "Female infanticide: Between sacred texts and the masculine complex". The book was published in 2014. In the cover image, we can see the same image without the chain.

Image Credit: Goodreads.com

On doing further research, we found an article of ABP Ananda, the Bengali version of ABP News, published in 2017. In the article image, there were no shackles in the picture as claimed in the viral image.

Image Credit: ABP Ananda

The earliest version of the original image can be traced on the photography website named Trek Earth. The photo was published in the year 2006. According to the information mentioned on the website, this picture was taken by photographer Murat Duzyol in 2003 in Erbil, Iraq.

Image Credit: TrekEarth

India Today talked to the photographer Murat Duzyol, and he said, "I am a photojournalist living in Istanbul and taking pictures for 30 years. I took the said photo in 2003. The man was part of a condolence meeting for Iraqi civilians killed after a Friday prayer in Erbil. As people were returning to their homes, such a composition randomly appeared on the street. It was an instant snapshot and completely natural." He further said, "The women obviously knew each other, but I'm not sure they knew the man. During the 2nd Gulf War, I went to Iraq a few times and took pictures as a journalist. Unfortunately, many of my photos have been manipulated. But this photo is mostly circulating on social media. I have warned many people about this many times. But the result did not change."

It is evident from our investigation and the statement given by the photographer Murat Duzyol that an old picture was edited and shared as recent. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Finance Minister Says UPA Issued Oil Bonds Behind Fuel Price Hike. Is It True?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Afghanistan 
Taliban 
Chained 
Women Rights In Afghanistan 
Women 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X