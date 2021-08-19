Viral Image Of Burqa-Clad Women In Chains Walking Behind Man Is Morphed

Taliban declared a complete seizure of Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August and the world is worried about how the Taliban rule will affect the rights of women living there. In between all of this, a picture is viral on social media. In the viral picture, a man can be seen walking ahead of three burqa-clad women. The man has a chain in his hand, which is tied around the feet of all three women. It is being claimed that this picture has been taken after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.





.#AfghanWomen #अफ़ग़ानिस्तान #Taliban pic.twitter.com/CQV1lwh3Rz — Arpita Mukherjee 🧡🤍💚 (@ImArpitaMukherj) August 16, 2021





TV9 Bharatvarsh Anchor Shubhankar Mishra tweeted another image along with this picture and wrote, "How did it start vs how is it going -During the 1960s-70s Afghanistan was a perfect blend of European culture and Asian ethics." He later deleted his tweet. See the archive version here.

Claim:

Virat Image of women chained is of Afghanistan.

Fact Check:

The viral image is morphed.

On doing a google reverse image search of this viral photo, we found an Arabic book cover page with title "Female infanticide: Between sacred texts and the masculine complex". The book was published in 2014. In the cover image, we can see the same image without the chain.



On doing further research, we found an article of ABP Ananda, the Bengali version of ABP News, published in 2017. In the article image, there were no shackles in the picture as claimed in the viral image.

The earliest version of the original image can be traced on the photography website named Trek Earth. The photo was published in the year 2006. According to the information mentioned on the website, this picture was taken by photographer Murat Duzyol in 2003 in Erbil, Iraq.

India Today talked to the photographer Murat Duzyol, and he said, "I am a photojournalist living in Istanbul and taking pictures for 30 years. I took the said photo in 2003. The man was part of a condolence meeting for Iraqi civilians killed after a Friday prayer in Erbil. As people were returning to their homes, such a composition randomly appeared on the street. It was an instant snapshot and completely natural." He further said, "The women obviously knew each other, but I'm not sure they knew the man. During the 2nd Gulf War, I went to Iraq a few times and took pictures as a journalist. Unfortunately, many of my photos have been manipulated. But this photo is mostly circulating on social media. I have warned many people about this many times. But the result did not change."



It is evident from our investigation and the statement given by the photographer Murat Duzyol that an old picture was edited and shared as recent. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

