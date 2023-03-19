All section
Caste discrimination
Does This Video Show A Burqa-Clad Person Abducting A Child? No, Viral Video Is Scripted

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Does This Video Show A Burqa-Clad Person Abducting A Child? No, Viral Video Is Scripted

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  19 March 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video, produced by a prank video creator, is scripted and made for entertainment purposes. The fictional incident of a kidnapping done through the means of a Burqa is being circulated as real.

A video showing a man kicking and assaulting a person wearing a Burqa is going viral across social media. The video is being shared as a real incident to caution people against kidnapping.

Claim:

The video shows a man kicking a person clad in a Burqa. The Burqa-clad person is holding a child. The man also slaps the person before uncovering their hijab to reveal a man.

Twitter user Satish Anna shared the video saying, "Hijab is also being used for kidnapping."


The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. We then came across the page where the longer version of the video is uploaded.

The video was uploaded on February 25, 2023, with Ankur-Ankit Jatuskarn and Ankur Jatuskaran as part of the creative team.

At the 0:21 mark, we noted a disclaimer that said that the video is "a work of fiction" and made for "entertainment purposes".

Image Credit: Facebook

At the 0:21 mark, we noted a disclaimer that said that the video is "a work of fiction" and made for "entertainment purposes". The disclaimer of the video reads, "This video is purely for viewer entertainment and is a work of fiction. We do not wish to hurt the sentiments of any person or class. In no way does this video insult any race or gender. All characters, events & incidents in this video are fictitious. This video was taken for entertainment purposes and should not be taken seriously. Viewer discretion is advised."

Image Credit: Facebook

We also checked the Facebook profile of Ankur Jatuskaran who describes himself as a prank video creator. His bio reads, "This page is all about my prank videos on my YouTube channel."

We checked his YouTube channel. Comparing the person in the viral video with the person seen in the YouTube videos, we found that he is the same person.

Image Comparision

Conclusion:

We found that a video is circulating on social media with a claim that persons in hijab are abducting children. The viral video, produced by a prank video creator, is scripted. The fictional incident of a kidnapping done through the means of a Burqa is being circulated as real.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Saudi Arabian Government Ban Loudspeakers And Iftar Inside Mosques? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

