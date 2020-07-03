Fact Check

Fact Check: Was BJP Man Caught In Karnataka For Waving Pakistani Flag?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a BJP man in Burqa was arrested for waving the Pakistani flag in Karnataka.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 July 2020 12:09 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A website called 'Social Daily' published an article on June 15 which said that a BJP man was caught wearing a burqa in Karnataka while waving the Pakistani flag.


This piece of news was also shared on social media platforms.






According to the reports, a burqa-clad woman was caught waving the Pakistani flag, in Vijayapura, Karnataka. Upon searching, however, it was found that the person was a man dressed in a burqa. Further investigation revealed that the man was a BJP worker.

Claim:

BJP man in burqa was arrested for waving the Pakistani flag in Karnataka.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

The Logical Indian reached out to Anupam Agrawal, the superintendent of police, Vijayapura, who confirmed that the way the piece of news has been mentioned in articles and social media claims is "false".

"Part of the news is correct and rest is fake," he said.

According to him, a man was arrested over allegations that he harassed women while wearing a burqa and he was not accused of waving a Pakistani flag.

He added that there was no communal angle to the incident.

According to a report by The Hindu, the man in the viral posts is Siddu Paragond, native of Sindgi town of the district.

The incident had occurred in Sindgi on June 11 outside a bank.

"While people including women were standing in a queue outside the bank, the person in burqa was acting in a suspicious manner. The person was trying to get too close to women which was making them feel awkward. Getting suspicious, some locals tried to interact and their suspicion rose with the strange behaviour of the person. Suddenly some men took the person away from the bank and checked only to find that it was a man in burqa. The men thrashed him and handed him over to police," reads the report.

The report does not mention anything about a Pakistani flag.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

