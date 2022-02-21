Viral Video Of Alcohol Smuggler Wearing Burqa Peddled With False Claim

The Hijab controversy continues to cause disruptions across Karnataka. The row has led to some Muslim students being denied entry into their institutions as they arrived wearing hijabs to their schools and colleges after the High Court ruling. The issue has also been fuelled by the spread of misinformation across social media.

Within this context, a video is going viral, showing a burqa-clad person being held by police officials.



Claim:

A group of men were caught for pelting stones at police in Karnataka and Telangana.

The video shows a burqa-wearing person being apprehended by the police and asked to take off the burqa. Then it is revealed that the person in the burqa is a man.



While sharing the viral video, a Twitter wrote, "Terror male groups wearing Burka Hijab throwing stone's on police caught Red-Handedly at AP, Telangana and Karnataka. One of many nuisances no for burqas."

Terror male groups wearing Burka Hijab throwing stone's on police cought Red-Handedly at AP, Telangana and karnataka

One of many nuisances no for burqas.

😡😡😍👇 pic.twitter.com/PVzNbtu21z — ॐ Sumansoni (@SumanSonivds) February 19, 2022

Another user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "आतंकवादी पुरुष समूह बुर्का हिजाब पहने हुए, पुलिस पर पथराव करते हुए आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना और कर्नाटक में रंगे हाथों पकड़े गए."

[English Translate: Terror male groups wearing Burqa Hijab, throwing stone's on police caught Red-Handedly at AP, Telangana and Karnataka.]

आतंकवादी पुरुष समूह बुर्का हिजाब पहने हुए, पुलिस पर पथराव करते हुए आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना और कर्नाटक में रंगे हाथों पकड़े गए।



Terror male groups wearing Burka Hijab, throwing stone's on police cought Red-Handedly at AP, Telangana and Karnataka. 😡 pic.twitter.com/YU1XjEvTM5 — #DextrousNinja🇮🇳 (@DextrousNinja) February 19, 2022

The captions claimed that the apprehended men threw stones at the police and were caught red-handed across three states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team received a request to verify the claim.





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Fact Check:

The logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from August 2020.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral video using Invid's Keyframe Analysis tool. We found the following report by ETV Andhra Pradesh. We can see the similar footage in the report as seen in the viral video.

The video title reads: "Several Arrested | for Transfer Illegal Liquor with Wearing Burqa | at Kurnool Dist". The video was uploaded on the ETV channel on August 8th, 2020.

The video shows burqa-wearing men being apprehended for carrying alcohol illegally. As per this India Today report, the arrested people were transporting liquor illegally from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. As per the report, Gowthami Sali, the Assistant SP of Kurnool, said that this happens as liquor prices in Andhra Pradesh are much higher than in Telangana.

The ASP stated that one of the burqa-clad men had disguised himself as a woman, assuming that the police won't notice them at the check-post. As per the report, Mohammad Arif (35) and Satish Goud (46) were arrested at the Panchlingla check-post in Kurnool district.

Dr.Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, who is the Superintendent of Kurnool, said the following: "Facts# The burqa-clad man in this video was found carrying liquor bottles illegally across the state from Telangana to Kurnool, Andhrapradesh. Caught by Excise police, was reported on 7-8-2020 in Kurnool Taluka Police station. https://t.co/GDdPPW7wK5 Stop spreading misinformation." Dr Kaginelli also attached the ETV Andhra Pradesh report.

As per BOOM Fact Check, the Chief Inspector (Excise), Kurnool district, Lakshmi Durgaiah, declined any communal angle in the crime. The Chief Inspector stated that these men were liquor smugglers, and they were wearing burqas to conceal themselves.

Conclusion:

The claim that terrorist male groups wearing burqa hijab were pelting stones at police in Andhra Pradesh is false. The viral clip is a snippet of an entire video that lacks context. The viral video is from an arrest of people illegally smuggling alcohol in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. The viral video has been circulating with false claims since August 2020. The Logical Indian Fact Check team earlier debunked this viral video with a different claim in the past as well.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Sikhs For Justice Is Not Supporting AAP In Punjab As This Viral Letter Claims