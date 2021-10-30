Quran Burnt During The Recent Tripura Communal Violence? No, Viral Image Is Old

For the past few days, Tripura has been witnessing communal violence against the Muslim community. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a rally to protest against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, which escalated into the vandalisation of mosques. Section 144 was imposed on Wednesday in Laxmipur and Kailashahar.



Amidst the violence, it was being claimed that a mosque was burnt down. However, the police have called it a rumour. In the same backdrop, a picture is viral on social media in which two people can be seen standing with burnt copies of the Quran in their hands. It is being claimed that the viral picture is of Tripura violence.

A Twitter user, while sharing this image, wrote a caption that reads, "They burnt the Quran. They demolished mosques. They killed Muslims. They raped Muslim women. Still have the audacity to blame Muslims for their crimes. They= Hindu terrorists. Allah will punish the disbelievers. #TripuraAntiMuslimRiots".

Claim:

The viral image of the burnt Quran is from Tripura.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Delhi's Rohingya camp.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral image, which led us to an Instagram post dated June 13 2021. Asif Mujtaba, Founder and Director of Miles2smile NGO, had posted this image and wrote that a fire broke out in Delhi's Rohingya Refugee Camp at 5 in the morning. He also posted some other images along with the viral image in his post.

After this image went viral with a false claim, he posted a clarification from his Twitter account. He wrote, "These images are from the recent fire mishap at Rohingya Refugee camp at Kanchan Kunj, New Delhi and not from Tripura. We got these images when @miles2smile_ started the relief work in June this year. Kindly do not share the misinformation". He credited Delhi based photographer Md Meharban for these images in his tweet.

These images are from the recent fire mishap at Rohingya Refugee camp at Kanchan Kunj, New Delhi and not from Tripura. We got these images when @miles2smile_ started the relief work in June this year.

Kindly do not share the misinformation #TripuraAntiMuslimRiots pic.twitter.com/T0voGcTLtU — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) October 28, 2021

We also contacted Asif Mujtaba. While talking to The Logical Indian, he said, "These photos were taken by his friend and Delhi based freelance photographer @MdMeharban03. A fire broke out in the Kanchan Kunj Rohingya camp in Delhi on June 12. The fire gutted 55 refugee camps. These pictures were taken when his NGO Mile2smile started the relief work in the camp. It has nothing to do with recent Tripura violence."

NDTV, The Indian Express, Aljazeera and many other media houses had also reported this incident back then.

Our investigation shows that the viral image of the burnt Quran is from the fire that broke out in Delhi's Rohingya Refugee Camp in June 2021. It has nothing to do with recent Tripura communal violence. Hence, the viral claim is false.



