Fact Check: Photo Viral With False Claim Of Nine BSF Jawans Killed In Bus Accident In Bihar

An image of a bus accident is going viral on social media with the claim that nine BSF soldiers were killed in a bus accident.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   9 Nov 2020 3:05 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath

An image of a bus accident is going viral on social media, where one can see army officials surrounding the fallen bus. The image is being shared with the claim that nine BSF soldiers were killed in a bus accident.

The image is being shared with the caption, "दुःखद खबर BSF के 9 जवान शहीद भगवान उनकी आत्मा की शांति दे...शत् शत् नमन|" (Translates in English as, "Sad news...9 BSF soldiers martyred, May their soul rest in peace.")

The post was also shared by a Facebook page, Samaj Dastak, which has over 11,000 users.

Claim:

A bus accident has led to the death of nine BSF soldiers.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the image was published on a website Sanmarg live on November 5, 2020, with the caption. "A bus ferrying poling security officers after it met with an accident ahead of the third phase of the Bihar Assembly election in Darbhanga district."

The Logical Indian then did keyword search, "Darbhanga bus accident" and found a report published in Punjab Kesari. According to the report, a bus carrying BSF personnel overturned and fell in a ditch in Singhvada Barrikothi Road near Buddhkara village, situated on the border of Darbhanga and Muzzafarpur districts in Bihar. Ten people including nine army personnel were injured.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the condition of all injured were stable.

According to BoomLive report, Dr. Prem Singh Prasad, Chief Medical Officer at the PHC where soldiers were taken confirmed that all of them were stable and alive.

