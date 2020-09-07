Fact Check: Viral Posts Ask For Boycotting Shah Rukh Khan Movie Which Doesn't Exist

A photograph featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan in attire of the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan is being circulated on social media with calls to boycott the film.



In the photo, Khan's face has been morphed on to a headgear which is often associated with Tipu Sultan. "Do you recognise? Must have heard the name Tipu Sultan? It's unfortunate that in India movies are made on those who plundered the country and they are depicted as great warriors. He who maimed lakhs of Hindus, desecrated thousands temples is today being portrayed as a hero in our country. The actor selected for the role has been carefully chosen as he has the same 'Jihadi' mentality. Now Hindus will buy tickets worth Rs 300-500 to watch the movie and the film industry will enjoy. The country is ours, the money is ours, atrocities were unleashed on us, we were tortured but the perpetrator of all the atrocities has become the hero of this country today. Wow, you bigoted Bollywood buffoons. Boycott, boycott, boycott. Raise your voice for togetherness (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post.









समाचार है कि रिलायंस ने शाहरुख खान को jio सिम के एड से निकाल दिया गया है, और उसकी जगह "अक्षय कुमार" को "सेलेक्ट" किया गया है- -#BoycottKhans — Kangana Ranau.t (@Kangana_Ra) June 21, 2020



Some viral posts also include a tweet from a Twitter handle impersonating Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, @Arnab5222. This tweet mentions that Shah Rukh Khan invested a lot of money in the film 'Tipu Sultan' and will be going bankrupt if it flops. It is noteworthy to mention that the account is fake.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Claim:

Shah Rukh Khan is starring as Tipu Sultan in an upcoming movie. Fact Check: The claim is false. There is no such movie. The poster which is doing the rounds does not represent a usual film poster, as it has no credits and cast mentioned. The poster was initially found in a video which was uploaded on Youtube as a thumbnail to a fan-made trailer. The video titled 'Tipu Sultan Trailer Shah Rukh Khan New movie', was uploaded in September 2018. The video looks like an amalgamation of shots from historical films and features the image of Khan wearing headgear.





Further, a disclaimer at the beginning of the trailer clearly states that it is a fanmade video.



