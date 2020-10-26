Fact Check: #BoycottMyntra Trends On Social Media In Backdrop Of Old Cartoon Not Made By Myntra

Recently, a controversy around Tanishq advertisement was created with the claim that it promoted Love Jihad resulting in the company pulling off the ad. The hashtag, '#boycottTanishq' trended on social media and even ground staffs of Tanishq were threatened.

Now, the hashtag '#BoycottMyntra' is trending on Twitter to show discontent over a cartoon of Lord Krishna. The cartoon depicts the 'Cheerharan' scene from Mahabharata. It shows, while Draupadi is being disrobed, Lord Krishna is searching for extra long saree on Myntra app.





The image is seeing a backlash on social media as net users claim it hurts the sentiments of Hindus.









Claim:



Myntra posted a cartoon of Lord Krishna to promote its brand.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, "boycott Myntra" and found a report by The News Minute. The report was published on 16 August 2016 when the same image was doing round on social media.

According to The News Minute report, the ScrollDroll tweeted the image of Krishna searching for extra long saree and not Myntra. The report says, the ScrollDroll did it with humourous purpose but after the bashing took down the tweet.

ScrollDroll has also apologized for its cartoon through its Tweets.













We take up the responsibility of this artwork. Myntra is nowhere associated with it directly or indirectly. (2/2) https://t.co/2mYwpaWZhg — ScrollDroll (@ScrollDroll) August 25, 2016













Myntra had also tweeted about the same artwork and denied its creation.

We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this. https://t.co/EWyWUEsky5 — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

Thus, We can conclude that The Logical Indian an old image which was not made by Myntra has been revived and is being shared seeking a boycott of the e-commerce platform.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check Of The Statements Given By Trump And Biden In The Final Phase Of Presidential Elections