Fact Check: No, ITBP Hasn't Put Poster Asking To Boycott Chinese Products This Diwali

A hoarding containing purported request from ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel to boycott Chinese goods was shared by Ashwani Mahajan, the National Co-Convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, an Indian political and cultural organisation that deals with economic issues and is affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh (RSS).

The image was shared with the caption, "Emotional hoarding put by Indo Tibet Border Police Force requesting citizens to Boycott Chinese Products".







ITBP is the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force which is one of the Central Armed Police Forces and is responsible for border security.

The poster says, "Main cheen ko Sima par ghusne nahi dunga, tum Deepawali par Cheen ka samaan mat kharidna, Aao saath milkar ladein desh ki ladai" (Translates in English as, "I will not allow China to enter Indian territory, you do not purchase Chinese products this Diwali, come on let us fight the battle for the nation.")



Currently, border tension is going between India and China. Every now and then skirmishes occur near Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two nations. Hence, considering India as one of the largest markets for Chinese goods, many Indians are seeking to boycott it to hamper the Chinese economy.

Claim:



ITBP has put a poster asking Indian citizens to not purchase Chinese products this Diwali.

Fact Check:

While doing a reverse image search, The Logical Indian found that a similar image was published on a Facebook profile RK agencies in October 2017. The Logical Indian did an image comparison and found that old poster was published by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Chittorgarh.









The Quint talked to Satish Kumar Acharya from Swadeshi Jagran Manch Rajasthan division who said that the posters were published by their Chittorgarh branch.



In the same report by The Quint, Public Relations Officer of ITBP, Vivek Pandey denied publishing any such poster.

Thus, the photo of a digitally morphed poster is being circulated with a false claim that the ITBP is asking to boycott Chinese products.

