Fact Check: No, China Did Not Manufacture 'Boycott China' Goods

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that China is manufacturing Boycott China merchandise for the Indian market.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Jun 2020 12:41 PM GMT
As the call to boycott Chinese products in India grow louder with every passing day, graphics showing 'Boycott China' merchandise is being circulated online with the claim that ' China is manufacturing these goods to cater to swelling demands in the Indian market.




The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim.


Claim:

China is manufacturing Boycott China merchandise for the Indian market.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The viral graphics contain the logo of Digital Phablet, a website which mainly focusses on news related to Technology and Digital Marketing. On June 4 June, the website had published a report which carried the viral graphic.


The image in the report has a watermark of 'The Fauxy' in the bottom left corner.


A relevant keyword search led to an article by The Fauxy, which was published on 1 June. The article said that 'Boycott China' products are being manufactured in China.

By their own admission, The Fauxy is a "Fictitious News Source", as mentioned in their Twitter and Instagram bios.




Therefore, any piece of information published on the portal is not factually correct.

Clarification From Global Times

Further, Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece, clarified in an article that "the "Boycott China" items in India were not made in China, insiders said, analyzing that it might be Indian sellers who printed the slogans on the plain T-shirts and caps that were imported from China"

According to the report, Chinese laws and regulations prohibit the export of products promoting anti-China sentiments.


Several Chinese textile product exporters have stated that they have neither made nor sold any "Boycott China" items.

Further, lawyer Li Qinbin, said that China's trademark and advertisement laws contain clauses which prohibit products and promotions from including matters that "hinder social stability."

According to the Chinese export industry insiders who analyzed that the products with boycott-China slogans and made-in-China marks were added by Indians, not Chinese.

"One possibility is that Indian sellers printed the slogans on the plain T-shirts and caps that were imported from China," Song Chen (pseudonym), a manager at Yiwu International Trade City was quoted as saying.

In a recent development the Centre on Monday, June 29, banned 59 Chinese mobile applications citing reasons that they are engaged in activities which are detrimental in the interest of the national security.

The ban has been extended to some of the most popular apps like TikTok, SHAREiT, UC Browser and WeChat which either have preferential Chinese interest or parent Chinese companies.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

