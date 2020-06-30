Fact Check: No, China Did Not Manufacture 'Boycott China' Goods

As the call to boycott Chinese products in India grow louder with every passing day, graphics showing 'Boycott China' merchandise is being circulated online with the claim that ' China is manufacturing these goods to cater to swelling demands in the Indian market.

China is Manufacturing " Boycott China' Caps and T Shirts Due to High demand in india ! #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/BrPnMHbhNm

China is now manufacturing "boycott china" caps and shirts to sell in India. This is called business.

China is Manufacturing 'Boycott China' Caps and T-shirts Due To High Demand in India pic.twitter.com/Frr1eIOpqU

China manufactured "Boycott China" caps and t-shirts and these indians are buying it Bao rami hai ye chinese 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9veQ5yP05b

China envisages a huge spurt in #BoycottChina movement in India. Hence they started manufacturing t shirts and caps 🧢 with slogan "boycott China" True or not, this is the best example of being nimble in business & keeping business strictly impersonal. pic.twitter.com/zeGymeSp04

I think China will lose for sure. I really want to boycott some Indian products but fail to find one. India 59 : China 0... Overwhelming victory. pic.twitter.com/Cv6kA9RPgr

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim.



The claim is false. The viral graphics contain the logo of Digital Phablet , a website which mainly focusses on news related to Technology and Digital Marketing. On June 4 June, the website had published a report which carried the viral graphic.

The image in the report has a watermark of 'The Fauxy' in the bottom left corner.

A relevant keyword search led to an article by The Fauxy , which was published on 1 June. The article said that 'Boycott China' products are being manufactured in China.

By their own admission, The Fauxy is a "Fictitious News Source", as mentioned in their Twitter and Instagram bios.

Therefore, any piece of information published on the portal is not factually correct.

Further, Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece, clarified in an article that "the "Boycott China" items in India were not made in China, insiders said, analyzing that it might be Indian sellers who printed the slogans on the plain T-shirts and caps that were imported from China"

The "Boycott China" items in #India were not made in #China , insiders said, analyzing that it might be Indian sellers who printed the slogans on the plain T-shirts and caps that were imported from China. https://t.co/revpppRqAf pic.twitter.com/GM9G8L7JAA

According to the report, Chinese laws and regulations prohibit the export of products promoting anti-China sentiments.

Several Chinese textile product exporters have stated that they have neither made nor sold any "Boycott China" items.

Further, lawyer Li Qinbin, said that China's trademark and advertisement laws contain clauses which prohibit products and promotions from including matters that "hinder social stability."

According to the Chinese export industry insiders who analyzed that the products with boycott-China slogans and made-in-China marks were added by Indians, not Chinese.

"One possibility is that Indian sellers printed the slogans on the plain T-shirts and caps that were imported from China," Song Chen (pseudonym), a manager at Yiwu International Trade City was quoted as saying.

In a recent development the Centre on Monday, June 29, banned 59 Chinese mobile applications citing reasons that they are engaged in activities which are detrimental in the interest of the national security.

The ban has been extended to some of the most popular apps like TikTok, SHAREiT, UC Browser and WeChat which either have preferential Chinese interest or parent Chinese companies.

