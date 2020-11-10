Fact Check: Video Of 6-Yr-Old Boy Pushing Stretcher In UP Hospital Shared As Bihar

A video of a boy pushing a stretcher in a hospital with no hospital staff attending to him is being shared on social media with a claim of it belonging to Bihar. During the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, which happened between October 28 and November 7, social media platforms were brimming with fake news either to malign or promote political figures/parties of the state.

In the same backdrop, the video was shared from the Facebook page of Bihar Congress with the caption, "मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला ये वीडियो बिहार की सत्ता में बैठी भाजपा-जदयू सरकार की निर्ममता को दर्शाता है। चुनाव में जनता के ही कीमती वोट से जीतकर उसे अस्पतालों में मरने के लिए छोड़ देते हैं।" (Translates in English as, 'A video which shames humanity shows the ruthlessness of the BJP-JDU government sitting in power in Bihar. After winning the election with the precious vote of the public, they leave them to die in hospitals.').

Twitter user Rajesh Khanna INC also shared the post.





Video of a boy pushing a stretcher in a hospital with a patient on it is from Bihar.

The Logical Indian used the Invid tool to break the video in keyframes and did a Google reverse image search. The reverse image search resulted in a piece of news published on Mumbai Mirror.

According to the report, a six-year-old boy was forced to push the stretcher having his grandfather on it as the mother denied tip to the ward boy. The report was published on July 21, 2020, and was from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh





The Logical Indian has already covered the story earlier. According to the report, the young boy's mother, Bindu said that the ward boy was demanding Rs 30 for each time it pushed the stretcher for the dressing of her father. As she failed to pay due to her financial crisis, the ward boy denied pushing the stretcher after which she with the help of her son pushed the stretcher.

District Magistrate of Deoria Amit Kishore also said that investigation was done in the matter and ward boy was suspended as found guilty.

Thus, an old video from Uttar Pradesh is being shared by many supporters of Congress with the false claim of it belonging to Bihar.

