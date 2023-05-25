Viral Video Shows Boy Offering Namaz In Middle Of Road After Congress Wins In Karnataka? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video showing a young boy doing namaz on the road is being circulated with the claim that it was filmed in Karnataka post-Congress win in the state. The video went viral after the Congress landslide victory on May 13 in the Karnataka assembly elections as it won 135 seats defeating the BJP in the state.

Claim:

The video shows a boy who is performing namaz on the road after laying down a green prayer mat. The boy offers namaz as vehicles stop at the signal and a traffic police officer looks at the child as he performs namaz. After the boy completes his prayers, the vehicles start to move.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "आज सुबह के कर्नाटक के सड़क के दृश्य का आनंद लेवे , *सेक्युलर हिन्दू जरूर देखें । जो वोट दिया है उसका असर देखे ।* एक मुस्लिम बच्चे के कारण पूरी ट्रैफिक का रूट बदल जाता है , यह लोग संविधान को भी अपने तरीके से चलाते है बस कुछ समय बाद 40 % होने दो , फिर देखो क्या क्या करते है."

[English Translation: ”Enjoy the street view of Karnataka this morning, must watch *Secular Hindu. See the effect of the vote you have given. *Because of one Muslim child, the entire traffic route changes, these people run the constitution in their own way, just let it be 40% after some time, then see what they do.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

1. The Delivery Executive:

A food delivery executive can be seen in the background with a bike. The box and the executive’s uniform have an orange colour theme. A reverse image search of this frame of the video led us to an image of a delivery person on a bike wearing the same type of uniform.

On Alamy, we came across an image captioned, “Motoboy of Talabat Food Delivery App in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Middle East.”

Image Comparison

Taking a cue from this, we searched for more images of delivery executives of Talabat. Talabat is an online food ordering and delivery company founded in Kuwait in 2004. As of April 2021, Talabat has operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, and Iraq.

2. The Security Officer:

After looking closely at the uniform of the man that was guarding the praying boy, we saw a badge on his arm and “Security” written on the back of his shirt. Along with this, some more text was inscribed on the back of the shirt in Arabic, which roughly translates to “Guard”.

Taking a cue from the Arabic text, we searched for security services in Dubai, leading us to a result on Glassdoor. The security guard seen in the Glassdoor listing works for Arzan Security, which as per a report by Ejadah is a leading smart guarding company in Dubai, managing some of the UAE’s most renowned landmarks.

In a video shared on the website, we noticed the uniform of the security guard which matches the uniform of the guard seen in the video.





In another video uploaded on YouTube, which is an interview of a security guard working for the Arkan security firm, the same uniform is seen.

3. License Plates of Vehicles:

In the video, the vehicles have license plates with five-digit numbers. We then searched for the vehicle registration plates from UAE and noticed that the number plates from Dubai were similar to the one in the viral video.

We looked for different kinds of vehicle registration plates in Pakistan but did not find any with five digits. We found that the number plates of the vehicle from Dubai were similar to the one in the viral video.

Image Comparison

4. User who uploaded the video is a resident of Dubai:

A watermark on the video says that the video was first uploaded on TikTok by a user @ajom75uddin. After searching for this user on TikTok, we found his profile with the same video, which has garnered over 6.8 million views.





We also found his Facebook profile by the name of Mohammed Ajom Uddin. On his profile, we noted that the viral video was posted on January 6. As per their Facebook profile, Ajom Uddin is based in Dubai, UAE.





Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is shot in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and not in Karnataka. It has nothing to do with Congress or the election. Hence, the viral claim is false.





