Fact check: Picture From Venezuela Passed Off As Atrocities On Kashmiri Muslims By Indian Army

A disturbing photograph showing several bodies lying on the ground is being circulated on social media with the claim that it shows the Indian Army's atrocities on Muslims in Kashmir.



"How the Indian Army is killing our Muslim brothers. Our Muslim brothers and sisters are being tortured in Kashmir. Pray for our Muslims," reads the caption of one such post. It has been shared over 1000 times.

The image has been shared extensively on Facebook and Twitter .

A reverse image search was done using Yandex, a Russian internet search tool which led to a report by Madhousenews , titled, '50 Dead, 60 Wounded After Venezuela Prison Uprising'

Gruesome photo of several bodies lying on the ground shows the Indian Army's treatment of Muslims living in Kashmir.

Based on that information a keyword search was done which led to a report by The Guardian which said that a riot had broken out at a prison in central Venezuela, which claimed the lives of at least 40 people and 50 were injured.

The incident occurred at the Llanos penitentiary on May 1 when an inmate protested demanding that their relatives be allowed to deliver them food. This was followed by an armed confrontation between inmates and guards.

Located in the city of Guanare, the prison is 450 kilometres south-west of the capital of Caracas.

The coastal country has approximately 30 prisons and 500 jails that can hold an estimated 110,000 inmates. Human rights officials say the prisons are violent and badly overcrowded, with gangs that traffic weapons and drugs.

Venezuelan Prison Observatory, a human rights group stated that the Guanare prison was built to hold 750 inmates but is filled beyond capacity with 2,500 inmates.

A year ago, a similar riot had occurred in a nearby prison also in the state of Portuguese.

Further, a news website PanAm Post also carried the viral picture taken from a different angle. The report too mentioned the incident mentioned above.