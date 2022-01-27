Old Video Of Fight Between BJP MP And MLA During Blanket Distribution Shared As Recent

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, many old videos and photos are being shared on social media linking them to the upcoming elections. Now a video of a blanket distribution ceremony is viral on social media in which people can be seen fighting and throwing chairs, and some policemen are also present there. In this 1:28 seconds long video, a woman can be heard saying in Hindi, "औकात में रहना सीखो". [English Translation: Learn to be within your limits].

It is being claimed that in Maholi tahsil of Sitapur, BJP MP Rekha Verma abused MLA Shashank Trivedi and asked him to stay within his limit.

Congress Uttrakhand state spokesperson, Garima Mehra Dasauni shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, उत्तर प्रदेश के सीतापुर की महोली तहसील में सांसद रेखा वर्मा ने विधायक शशांक त्रिवेदी को औकात में रहने के लिए कहा। जिसके बाद दोनों ओर से लात घूंसे शुरू हो, रेखा वर्मा उत्तराखंड भाजपा की सह प्रभारी हैं."

[English Translation: In Maholi tehsil of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, MP Rekha Verma asked MLA Shashank Trivedi to stay within his limits. After which, a fight started from both sides. Rekha Verma is the co-in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.]

A Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "बीजेपी के एक सांसद और विधायक के जूतमपैजार वाली संतकबीर नगर जिले की एक वीडियो आप पहले देख चुके हैं। ये नयी वीडियो आज सीतापुर जिले की महोली तहसील से आयी है जहां भाजपा सांसद रेखा वर्मा ने विधायक शशांक त्रिवेदी को पहले औकात में रहने को कहा फिर जूता-चप्पल और गालियां शुरू हो गई। निश्चित तौर पर भाजपा में ब्राह्मणों को तो औकात में रहना ही है."

[English Translation: You have already seen a video of a shoe fight between a BJP MP and MLA from Sant Kabir Nagar district. This new video has come today from Maholi tehsil of Sitapur district where BJP MP Rekha Verma asked MLA Shashank Trivedi to stay within his limits, then they started fighting and abusing each other. Certainly, Brahmins have to remain within their limits in BJP.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar cliam.

Claim:

Recently, MP Rekha Verma asked MLA Shashank Trivedi to stay within his limits.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from January 2018.

During our initial investigation, we watched the video carefully and noticed a banner of 'Blanket distribution function'. Also, in captions, people have mentioned BJP MP Rekha Verma and MLA Shashank Trivedi. Taking it as a clue, we did a keyword search and found the stills of the viral video in a report of Hindustan dated Jan 13 2018. According to the report, during a blanket distribution program in Maholi tehsil premises of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP and MLA supporters clashed with each other. The Tehsil Administration organized a blanket distribution program in the Maholi Tehsil premises of Sitapur. BJP MP Rekha Verma from Dhaurahara parliamentary seat and Maholi Nagar Panchayat President Sarita Gupta were distributing blankets at around 1.30 pm. BJP MLA Shashank Trivedi from Maholi assembly constituency reached around 2.45 pm, and he too started distributing blankets to his supporters. MP expressed displeasure over the chaos in the distribution, which led to a brawl between the MLA and the MP. Later the supporters attacked each other with kicks, punches and chairs.

We also found a video report of India TV dated Jan 14, 2018, in which the viral video can be seen. According to the report, after the MLA supporters quarrelled with the MP's son, she took out her shoes. Angered by this, some supporters overturned the table kept there. Maholi SDM Brijpal Singh, who was present on the spot, asked the security personnel to drive the MP and MLA supporters out. Later, BJP District President Ajay Gupta, District Magistrate Dr Sarika Mohan, and Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni reached the spot and solved the dispute.

We also found reports of Amar Ujala, Punjab Kesari, Youth Ki Awaaz, ABP News on this incident. ANI also tweeted some pictures of the incident back then.



Sitapur: Supporters of BJP MP Rekha Arun Verma and BJP MLA Shashank Trivedi clashed with each other over the issue of distribution of blankets to the poor. A police team later reached the spot to resolve the issue. #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/Mj0rF4bXLr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2018

Conclusion:

In our investigation, we found that the claim of a fight between MP and MLA in which MP Rekha Verma asked MLA Shashank Trivedi to stay within his limits is true. However, the viral video is from 2018 and is being shared falsely linking it to the upcoming UP elections. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

