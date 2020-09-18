Fact Check

Fact Check: Painting Of Sai Baba Shared As Rare Original Photograph

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a black and white photo is a real picture of Sai Baba with his devotee.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 Sep 2020 9:14 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Painting Of Sai Baba Shared As Rare Original Photograph

A black and white photograph of a man and a woman is being circulated on social media with the claim that it is an old, original photograph of Sai Baba grinding wheat beside a woman. The text with the photo claims that it is a rare picture of the saint and his devotee.





The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim.


Claim:

Black and white photo is a real picture of Sai Baba with his devotee.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The image was cropped out and a reverse image search was done. This led to a larger version of the viral photo.


A reverse search of this photo led to a blog post on rgyan.com.


Based on the information in the blog a keyword search was done which led to the original version of the photograph which is actually a coloured painting by artist Sunil Shegaonkar.


According to his Twitter bio, he makes paintings in a realistic style and has made "100 paintings on Sri Sai Charitra on big canvases."

Below is a comparison of the viral photo (left) and the original painting (real):


Below are some of his other paintings:


















Therefore, a black and white version of a realistic painting is being circulated with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Incident Of Honor Killing Falsely Shared As 'Love Jihad' Case

Claim Review :  Black and white photo is a real picture of Sai Baba with his devotee.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian