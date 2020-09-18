Fact Check: Painting Of Sai Baba Shared As Rare Original Photograph

A black and white photograph of a man and a woman is being circulated on social media with the claim that it is an old, original photograph of Sai Baba grinding wheat beside a woman. The text with the photo claims that it is a rare picture of the saint and his devotee.













The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim.







Claim:



Black and white photo is a real picture of Sai Baba with his devotee. Fact Check: The claim is false. The image was cropped out and a reverse image search was done. This led to a larger version of the viral photo.





A reverse search of this photo led to a blog post on rgyan.com.





Based on the information in the blog a keyword search was done which led to the original version of the photograph which is actually a coloured painting by artist Sunil Shegaonkar.





According to his Twitter bio, he makes paintings in a realistic style and has made "100 paintings on Sri Sai Charitra on big canvases."



Below is a comparison of the viral photo (left) and the original painting (real):





Below are some of his other paintings:









Therefore, a black and white version of a realistic painting is being circulated with a false claim.

