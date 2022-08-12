All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of BJP Workers Singing National Anthem While Hoisting Partys Flag Revived As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of BJP Workers Singing National Anthem While Hoisting Party's Flag Revived As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Madhya Pradesh,  12 Aug 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is not from recent but from May 2018, when Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted BJP's party flag and sang the national anthem during the Chalo Panchayat Campaign.

A video of Bhartiya Janata Party workers hoisting their party flag and singing the national anthem is going viral on social media. In this 1:07 second long video, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan can be seen singing the national anthem while hoisting BJP's party flag. The video is being circulated within the context of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, with netizens alleging that the BJP workers insulted the national anthem by hoisting their party flag instead of the National flag.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages people to hoist the Tricolour in their homes from 13th to 15th August 2022. The campaign is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and was launched with the aim of mobilising over 20 crore households.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "राष्ट्रगान के साथ भाजपा का झंडा फहराते है या तिरंगा झंडा."

[English Translation: We hoist the BJP flag with the national anthem or the tricolour flag?]

Another user wrote, "राष्ट्रगान के साथ तिरंगे की जगह भाजपा का झंडा फहराते ढोंगी देशभक्त."

[English Translation: Pretending patriots hoisting the BJP flag instead of the tricolour with the national anthem.]

Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Anil Kumar Sahani also shared this video with a similar claim.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows BJP worker singing National anthem while hoisting BJP's party flag as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2018.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes which led us to a report of Patrika.com dated 16 May 2018 in which a still of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, on May 14, CM Chouhan reached Khajuwa village of Rajnagar Panchayat of Chhatarpur to attend the program 'Chalo Panchayat ki Aur'. During this event, BJP's party flag was hoisted during the event and the national anthem was sung in front of it.

Image Credit: Patrika

After the video went viral, Congress raised an objection and demanded action against Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Opposition leader Ajay Singh demanded the registration of a case against the Chief Minister for violating the National Anthem Code.

On searching more, we found the viral video shared by INH 24X7 News correspondent Dinesh Shukla in his tweet dated 14 May 2018. The caption of the video reads in Hindi, "@BJP4India एमपी में चलो पंचायत अभियान के तहत खजुराहो के पास ग्राम खजुआ में @ChouhanShivraj ने बीजेपी का झंडा वंदन किया और राष्ट्रगान गाया गया...क्या अब तिरंगे की जगह बीजेपी के झंडे को देश में फहराया जाएगा और राष्ट्रगान होगा?"

[English Translation: As a part of the Chalo Panchayat campaign in MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the BJP flag in the village Khajua near Khajuraho, and the national anthem was sung...Will now the BJP flag be hoisted in the country instead of the tricolour, and the national anthem will be played?]

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from recent but from May 2018, when Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted BJP's party flag and sang the national anthem during the Chalo Panchayat Campaign. It has nothing to do with the 75th Independence day celebration or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. Hence. the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Nitish Kumar Say 'Impossible To Join Hands With RJD'? 8-Yr-Old Video Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Madhya Pradesh 
CM 
Shivraj Singh Chouhan 
National Anthem 
BJP 
Old video 

