Caste discrimination
Video Of Mob Brutally Thrashing Man In Bihar Falsely Shared As BJP Workers Killing Man After Victory

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Video Of Mob Brutally Thrashing Man In Bihar Falsely Shared As BJP Workers Killing Man After Victory

12 March 2022

While sharing this video people claimed that after BJP won the elections, their workers celebrated the victory by killing a man. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

The results of the assembly elections held in five states were declared on March 10. BJP retained its government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. While in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party won.

Amidst this, a 45 seconds long, disturbing video is viral on social media where a group of people can be seen brutally thrashing a man while chanting Jai Shree Ram. The victim can be seen covered in blood with severe injuries. In the viral video, a policeman can also be seen trying to stop people from beating the person. It is being claimed that after BJP won the elections, their workers celebrated BJP's victory by killing a man.

A Twitter user while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "नई सरकार बनने पर एक बेकसुर की जान लेकर बिजेपी के गुण्डों ने मनाया जश्न."

[English Translation: On the formation of the new government, the BJP goons celebrated by taking the life of an innocent.]

Image Credit: Twitter

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. You can see the video here.]

Many users tagged Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Police in this video due to which it seems that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.

Another user wrote, "रामराज शुरू हो गया है अब जो ओबीसी एससी एसटी के जो लोग बीजेपी को वोट दिए हैं अभी से देख लीजिए क्या होने वाला है बहुजन समाज के लोगो को कैसे मारा जा रहा है, ये कल की घटना है,और बोलिए जय श्री राम."

[English Translation: Ramraj has started, now the people of OBC SC ST who have voted for BJP, see what is going to happen, how the people of Bahujan Samaj are being killed, this is yesterday's incident, and say Jai Shri Ram.]

Image Credit: Twitter

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

BJP workers celebrated BJP's victory by killing people and chanting Jai Shree Ram.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Bhabua, Bihar.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage using the InVid tool and found a still image of the viral video in the news report of TV9 Hindi dated October 05 2019. According to the report, this incident is from Shivaji Chowk in Bhabua, Bihar. The son of a Bhabua's ward member shot a young man. The youth was taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. At the same time, the local people beat up the accused. This made his condition critical. He was later admitted to Sadar Hospital in critical condition. Later the video of the incident surfaced, where a mob is seen beating the accused person while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Image Credit: TV9 Hindi

We also found a news report of India Today dated October 05, 2019. According to the report, the Police did a lathi charge to pacify the agitated people.

Image Credit: India Today

On searching more, we found a tweet of UP Police Fact Check in which they called out the viral video of Kaimur district of Bihar.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team had debunked the viral video earlier as well. At that time too, UP Police told that the viral video is not related to Uttar Pradesh, but to Thana Bhabua, District Kaimur, Bihar.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not related to the 2022 assembly election. The incident took place in September 2019 in the Bhabua, Kaimur district of Bihar. It has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh or BJP's victory. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did UP Administration Illegally Move EVMs To Manipulate Election Results? Know The Whole Truth

