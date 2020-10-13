Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Photo Of BJP Worker Hanging From A Tree Is Circulated As Recent

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a viral photo of a BJP worker, who was found hanging from a tree is recent.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   13 Oct 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
A photograph showing a man hanging from a tree is being circulated on social media with the claim that he was murdered recently. The back of the man's t-shirt reads, "Punished for working for the BJP (Translated from Bengali)".

"This is Trilochan Mahato, an 18-year-old boy from West Bengal. TMC activists murdered him and wrote on his t-shirt 'This is a punishment for joining BJP'. Today TMC MP Derek O'Brien has gone to UP to talk about law and order. Do you see their disgusting politics? (Translated from Hindi)," reads the caption of one such post.

Reportedly, on October 2, Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Rajya Sabha (RS) member Derek O'Brien had visited Uttar Pradesh to show solidarity with the alleged Hathras gang-rape victim's family.




Claim:

Photo of a BJP worker, who was found hanging from a tree is recent.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The photo is from an incident that occurred two years ago.

A reverse image search of the viral photo led to a report by DNA from May 2018. The report which was published on May 31, 2018, said that the incident had occurred in Purulia district, West Bengal. The man identified as Trilochan Mahato was a BJP worker.


An unsigned note was also found near the video which read, "You have been working for BJP at this age. We have been trying to kill you since elections and today we killed you (Translated from Bengali)".

Home minister Amit Shah had also shared the photo on May 30, 2018.

News agency ANI reported on 24 June 2018 that a 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder.

Therefore, while the incident is true, it is not recent.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

