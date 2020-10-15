Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Public Chase Away BJP Leader Wearing PM Modi's Mask In Bihar?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a BJP leader wearing PM Modi's mask was chased away by the people in Bihar.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   15 Oct 2020 9:04 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Did Public Chase Away BJP Leader Wearing PM Modis Mask In Bihar?

A video showing a BJP leader being chased away by people who screamed: "rapist, leave India" is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident occurred in Bihar. The BJP leader had appeared in public wearing a mask of PM Modi.

Social Media Coordinator of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Sevadal Rameez Raza shared the video on Twitter. The tweet was shared over 200 times.

The video has been shared several times on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim, in light of the upcoming Bihar elections.



Claim:

BJP leader wearing PM Modi's mask was chased away by the people in Bihar.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A keyword search led to reports which indicated that the incident actually occurred in Indore.

Dainik Bhaskar reported on October 2 that during the Gandhi Jayanti celebration, a BJP worker wearing PM Modi's mask was allegedly beaten up by several Congress members, at Regal Square, Indore, MP.


Free Press Journal in a report dated October 2 identified the BJP leader as Laxminarayan Sharma. Reportedly, the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Regal Square was a scene of violence on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi.


The Congress affiliates gathered there became aggressive on seeing Sharma, who was attending the event dressed like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wearing a mask of PM Modi.

After offering a garland, when Sharma stepped down, the Congressmen "started arguing with him and later allegedly assaulted him."

Therefore, the viral video is from Indore and the BJP Leader was not chased away by the public. Congress workers had manhandled him.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

