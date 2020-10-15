Fact Check: Did Public Chase Away BJP Leader Wearing PM Modi's Mask In Bihar?

A video showing a BJP leader being chased away by people who screamed: "rapist, leave India" is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident occurred in Bihar. The BJP leader had appeared in public wearing a mask of PM Modi.



Social Media Coordinator of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Sevadal Rameez Raza shared the video on Twitter. The tweet was shared over 200 times.

Its an "Epic Beizzati" Of BJP

Leader in Bihar 🤣



बिहार में भाजपा के एक नेता जब

मोदी जी का "मुखौटा" लगाकर पहुंचें तो

जनता ने उन्हें भगाते हुए कहा



"बलात्कारी भारत छोड़ो"



Epic‌ Slogan Must watch

😆😆🤣#BJPRajJungleRaj pic.twitter.com/fb32Ysjrj5 — Rameez Raza (@RameezINC) October 11, 2020

The video has been shared several times on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim, in light of the upcoming Bihar elections.









Claim:



BJP leader wearing PM Modi's mask was chased away by the people in Bihar. Fact Check: The claim is false. A keyword search led to reports which indicated that the incident actually occurred in Indore. Dainik Bhaskar reported on October 2 that during the Gandhi Jayanti celebration, a BJP worker wearing PM Modi's mask was allegedly beaten up by several Congress members, at Regal Square, Indore, MP.





Free Press Journal in a report dated October 2 identified the BJP leader as Laxminarayan Sharma. Reportedly, the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Regal Square was a scene of violence on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi.





