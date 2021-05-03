Video Shared To Falsely Claim BJP Workers Vandalised Their Own Office Over Shortage Of Oxygen

A video is viral on social media, in which some people, including a woman with BJP flags in hand, are seen vandalising a BJP office. The video is being shared with a claim that BJP workers are vandalising their own office over lack of oxygen amid the coronavirus pandemic. India is currently facing acute shortage of liquid oxygen resulting into deaths of critical covid patients.

The video is being shared with a caption, "Due to unavailability of oxygen, BJP party workers vandalised their own office".

The video is also widely shared on Twitter.

ऑक्सिजन न मिलने पर भाजपाईयों द्वारा अपनी पार्टी के कार्यलय पर की जमकर तोड़फोड़। pic.twitter.com/bEJ2HjOHQV — Mohammed Affan Ansari (@ansariaffan029) May 1, 2021

Claim:

BJP workers vandalised their own office due to the unavailability of oxygen.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found the claim to be false.

The Logical Indian did not find any media reports of BJP workers vandalising their office due to the shortage of oxygen. On searching with the keyword, 'BJP workers vandalise office', we found multiple media reports of BJP workers vandalising office in West Bengal over the distribution of party ticket in State Assembly Elections.

According to a report published by Times Now on March 19, 2021, a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party announced the candidate list from New Delhi for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, many BJP workers protested against it in the Malda district of West Bengal. The old party workers started protesting against the new party workers who had joined and got the ticket. To show their anger, they also vandalised the party office and raised slogans.

ANI also tweeted a video of the incident with a caption, "#WATCH: BJP workers sloganeer and vandalise party office in Malda, demanding a candidate of their choice in the Assembly constituency, for #WestBengalElections2021".

#WATCH: BJP workers sloganeer and vandalise party office in Malda, demanding a candidate of their choice in the Assembly constituency, for #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/58fFJxq55b — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

A screenshot of the video was also published by ABP Bangla on March 23, 2021. According to the report, the woman in the video is Sagarika Sarkar, a Zilla Parishad member and BJP leader from Malda, who was dissatisfied over the BJP's ticket distribution, so she along with her supporters vandalised the party block office in Gazole, a municipality in Malda district of West Bengal.







On March 24, ETV Bharat also reported about the incident. ETV Bharat quoted BJP district president Govinda Chandra Mandal, who said, "The party had rejected candidate application of Sagarika for Gazole assembly seat because of which she and along with her supporters vandalised the party office in Gazole. She was later suspended for her act."

Hence, BJP workers vandalised the BJP office over the distribution of party ticket and not because of lack of oxygen. Moreover, there was no oxygen crisis in the nation when the incident of vandalisation was reported.

