Fact Check: Wedding Photograph Of An Unrelated Couple Shared As Kapil Mishra's Sister's Interfaith Marriage

A wedding photograph of a couple is being shared on social media with the claim that the photo shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra's sister marrying Shahzad Ali, a muslim man.
"The one who started the Hindu-Muslim riots in Delhi, Kapil Mishra, his sister is wedded to Shahzad Ali (Translated from Hindi)," reads the caption of one such post.
The claim has been shared several times on Twitter and Facebook.
In February of this year, Mishra had led a rally in favour of CAA law in Maujpur area, near Jaffrabad, where a protest was being held against CAA and NRC. He had given an "ultimatum" to the Delhi police to clear the area, otherwise, he had said, they would have to hit the streets.
What followed afterwards was Delhi riots killing 53 people.
The claim is false.
The photograph that is doing the rounds has a watermark that reads 'coastaldigest.com'.
A Google reverse search of the image led to a report by Coastaldigest.com from 2016, which carried the viral photo and google suggested "Ashita Shakeel" as text hint of the image.
According to the report, the photograph shows MBA graduates Ashitha (Hindu) and Shakeel Ahmed (Muslim) who got married in Mysuru in April 2016. The marriage ceremony was conducted peacefully amidst tight security due to threats from "Hindutva extremists".
NDTV had also uploaded a video from the wedding on their youtube channel, back in 2016. According to the description of the video,"right-wing Hindu activists" had protested against the wedding calling it "love jihad" and alleging that Shakeel, a Muslim man, was forcing Ashitha, who is Hindu, to convert to Islam by marrying her.
