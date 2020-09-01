Fact Check: Wedding Photograph Of An Unrelated Couple Shared As Kapil Mishra's Sister's Interfaith Marriage

A wedding photograph of a couple is being shared on social media with the claim that the photo shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra's sister marrying Shahzad Ali, a muslim man.

"The one who started the Hindu-Muslim riots in Delhi, Kapil Mishra, his sister is wedded to Shahzad Ali (Translated from Hindi)," reads the caption of one such post .

The claim has been shared several times on Twitter and Facebook.



In February of this year, Mishra had led a rally in favour of CAA law in Maujpur area, near Jaffrabad, where a protest was being held against CAA and NRC. He had given an "ultimatum" to the Delhi police to clear the area, otherwise, he had said, they would have to hit the streets.

What followed afterwards was Delhi riots killing 53 people.

Claim:

Photograph shows BJP Leader Kapil Mishra's sister marrying Shahzad Ali.

Fact Check

The claim is false.

The photograph that is doing the rounds has a watermark that reads 'coastaldigest.com'.