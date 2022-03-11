BJP Leader Shared Old Video Claiming SP Supporters Gearing For Violence In UP

A video was shared on social media with the claim that a large number of people have come out preparing for violence in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. Prashant Umrao, Spokesperson of BJP Uttar Pradesh, shared this video just a day before the election results. While sharing this video, he wrote, "इटावा में लाल टोपी वाले गुंडे हिंसा की तैयारी करते हुए। उत्तर प्रदेश को बंगाल नहीं बनने देंगे."

[English Translation: Red cap goons preparing for violence in Etawah. Will not allow Uttar Pradesh to become Bengal.]

Another user wrote, "हार बर्दाश नही कर पा रहे है,अखिलेश।कल ही उसने लोकतंत्र का नाम लेकर अपने गुंडा तत्व को सड़कों पर आने के लिये कहा था। तो आज ये वीडियो सामने आ गया है। इटावा में लाल टोपी वाले गुंडे हिंसा की तैयारी करते हुए। उत्तर प्रदेश को बंगाल नहीं बनने देंगे। याद रहे, UP का प्रशासन दुरुस्त है."

[English Translation: Akhilesh is not able to bear defeat. Yesterday he had asked his goonda element to come on the streets in the name of democracy. So today this video has surfaced. Red cap goons preparing for violence in Etawah. Will not allow Uttar Pradesh to become Bengal. Remember, the administration of UP is active.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

We also found that the supporters of Samajwadi Party also shared this video, but with different claim.

A twitter user wrote, लोकतंत्र बचाने !! करो इवीएम की रखवाली !! लापरवाही पड़ेगी सबको भारी !! निकलो बंद मकानों से, जंग लड़ो बेईमानो से !! Samajwadi Party #हल्लाबोल."

[English Translation: To Save Democracy!! Guard the EVM!! Negligence will cost everyone !! Get out of the closed houses, Fight the war with the dishonest people. Samajwadi Party.]

A Facebook user wrote, "तानाशाही को सबक सिखाने जनता खुद रोड पर आ चुकी है। #EVM_चोर_BJP #चौकीदार_EVM_चोर_है."

[English translation: The people have come out on the road to teach a lesson to the dictator. EVM thief BJP. The watchman is EVM thief.]

Claim:

Claim 1: Samajwadi Party People have come out for violence in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

Claim 2: Viral video shows many samajwadi party members have come out to monitor EVMs.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from July 2021.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to YouTube video dated 09 July 2021. According to video caption, people came out in support of Samajwadi Party candidate, Talewan Yadav, during the filing of his form in Dubulia block of Basti district of UP. It clearly suggests that viral video is not recent.

On searching more, we found the same video by Rajesh Yadav, Member of Legislative Council of SP from Barabanki, on 09 July 2021. He shared this video on both Facebook and Twitter. The caption of the video reads, "When the government itself starts doing injustice, then people come like this to shake their throne. When the BJP goons did not allow the Samajwadi Party candidate Shri Talewan Yadav (Uncle ji) to file nomination from Dubulia block of district Basti, thousands of people from the surrounding area came out in support of Talewan ji. After this none of BJP goons seen around the block premisies."





जनपद बस्ती के दुबौलिया ब्लॉक से समाजवादी पार्टी प्रत्याशी श्री तालेवान यादव जी को भाजपाई गुण्डे जब नामांकन नही करने दिये तो आसपास के हजारों की संख्या में लोग तालेवान जी के समर्थन में निकल पड़े, फिर भाजपाई गुण्डों की क्या मजाल ब्लॉक परिसर के कोसों तक नजर नही आये। pic.twitter.com/UFXvg0Bfyv — Rajesh Yadav(Raju) (@rajeshyadavmlc) July 9, 2021

We did a keyword search and found several reports which mention an incident of stone pelting and firing recorded amid UP Block Pramukh Nomination 2021. According to the report of Dainik Jagran, police registered a case against 720 people including SP leader Talewan Yadav and his wife for creating ruckus and violence that took place before he filed nomination for the post of block chief in Dubulia, Basti, UP. It was said that SP leader Talewan Yadav and his aides attacked the BJP candidate VInay kumar Singh alia Sonu with weapons while filing the nomination.

On searching more, we also found a reply of Etawah Police on the tweet of Prashant Umrao calling the video old and not associated with Etawah.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from July 2021 during nomination for the post of block chief in Dubulia, Basti, UP. It has nothing to do with the recent assembly elections as the differnet viral post claims. Hence, the viral claim is false.

