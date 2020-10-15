Fact Check: Did 'BJP Goons' Beat Up Police In West Bengal?

A photograph of a man thrashing police personnel is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident happened in West Bengal and that the man is a "BJP goon"



"BJP goons helping an old police personnel in Bengal (Translated from Hindi)" reads the caption of one such post .

Claim:



BJP goons are beating cops in Bengal.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A reverse image search of the viral photo led to a report by Daily Mail article from 2017 which stated that the incident happened in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, a mob had "rioted and attacked police officers after a teenage schoolgirl was allegedly raped in a hospital's intensive care unit". The incident had occurred outside the Jagriti Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Protestors gathered at the spot were met with baton-wielding officers, following which they had hurled stones.



Times Of India reported on June 18, 2017, that three policemen, including a sub-inspector (SI), were injured, and several vehicles damaged in the scuffle that broke out outside the hospital.