Fact Check: Did 'BJP Goons' Beat Up Police In West Bengal?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates a photo being shared with the claim that BJP goons are beating cops in West Bengal.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   15 Oct 2020 9:19 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Did BJP Goons Beat Up Police In West Bengal?

A photograph of a man thrashing police personnel is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident happened in West Bengal and that the man is a "BJP goon"

"BJP goons helping an old police personnel in Bengal (Translated from Hindi)" reads the caption of one such post.






BJP goons are beating cops in Bengal.

The claim is false. A reverse image search of the viral photo led to a report by Daily Mail article from 2017 which stated that the incident happened in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, a mob had "rioted and attacked police officers after a teenage schoolgirl was allegedly raped in a hospital's intensive care unit". The incident had occurred outside the Jagriti Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Protestors gathered at the spot were met with baton-wielding officers, following which they had hurled stones.

Times Of India reported on June 18, 2017, that three policemen, including a sub-inspector (SI), were injured, and several vehicles damaged in the scuffle that broke out outside the hospital.


Another report on the incident can be read here.

Therefore, the viral photo is from three years ago and the incident happened in Kanpur and not West Bengal.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

