'BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay' Thrashed A Policeman? Old Video Shared With False Claim

A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen thrashing and abusing a policeman. While sharing this video, social media users are claiming that the person beating up the policeman is BJP MLA, Anil Upadhyay.





Facebook user Santosh Singh while sharing this video on Facebook wrote a caption in Hindi, "BJP विधायक अनिल उपाध्याय की हिम्मत तो देखिये जब पुलिस का ये हाल है तो आम जनता का क्या होगा...मुबारक हो आप रामराज्य में जी रहे. इस video को इतना वायरल करो की ये पूरा हिन्दुस्तान देख सके."

[English Translation: Look at the audacity of BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay. When this is the condition of the police, then what will happen to the general public...Be happy that you are living in Ram Rajya. Make this video so viral that it can be seen by the whole of India.]

[Trigger Warning; The Logical Indian is not embedding the video due to its graphic nature and strong language.] You can see the video here.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay thrashed a policeman.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is 3 years old.

We first searched BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay name on google, we could not find any satisfactory result or links of any BJP MLA with the name. We checked myneta.info too but didn't find any BJP MLA with the name.



We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. It led us to a report of 20 October 2018 by Hindustan Times. The headline of the report reads "Video shows BJP leader beating up police officer in Meerut restaurant, arrested" The report carries the stills of the viral video. As per the report, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator in Meerut thrashed a sub-inspector at a restaurant after an argument over delayed service. An FIR was filed against the corporator, Manish Chaudhary, for beating up Mohiuddinpur police outpost in-charge Sukhpal Singh Panwar at the Black Pepper restaurant.

During our investigation, we also find a video report of India Today on the same incident. According to the report, the restaurant staff has alleged that Sub-inspector Sukhpal Sing Panwar took out his service pistol and tried to threaten them. Later, the BJP corporator was arrested by Meerut Police. The New Indian Express and NDTV also reported this incident.

We also found this video tweeted by ANI on October 20, 2018.

#WATCH: BJP Councillor Manish thrashes a Sub-Inspector who came to his (Manish's) hotel with a lady lawyer and got into an argument with a waiter. The councillor has been arrested. (19.10.18) (Note- Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/aouSxyztSa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2018

During our investigation, we also found a clarification post on the Facebook page of UP Police dated 10 September 2021. The post reads in English, "According to Meerut Police, this video is from the year 2018, in which charge sheet has been filed against 4 accused. Please don't spread rumours by posting misleading information without verification.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but from 2018. The accused who is thrashing the Policeman in the video is BJP corporator Manish Chaudhary and not a fictitious BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay as claimed in the viral video. Hence, the viral claim is false.

