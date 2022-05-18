Fabricated Claim In The Name Of Biplab Deb Criticizing PM Modi After His Resignation Is Viral

A viral image is being shared on social media after the unexpected resignation of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on May 15, 2022. This move came right after he had met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on May 13, 2022.

The image is being shared widely on social media platforms. It has a picture of Biplab Kumar Deb and Amit Shah with text below that reads "त्रिपुरा मुख्यमंत्री ने इस्तीफा दिया और बोले मोदी के नेतृत्व में देश बर्बाद हो रहा है" which translates to 'Chief Minister of Tripura has resigned and said that the country is in ruins under Modi's leadership'. It is being claimed that Biplab Kumar Deb spoke about how country is being ruined under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A Facebook user shared this image and wrote, "त्रिपुरा मुख्यमंत्री ने इस्तीफा दिया और बोले मोदी के नेतृत्व में देश बर्बाद हो रहा है."

[English Translation: Tripura BJP Chief Minister resigned and said that the country is being ruined under the leadership of Modi.]





त्रिपुरा bjp के मुख्यमंत्री ने इस्तीफ़ा दे दिया और

बोले मोदी के नेतृत्व में देश बर्बाद हो रहा है! — Nidhi Pandey (@NidhiPandeyInc) May 15, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. CM Biplab Deb did not made any such comment on PM Modi.

During the initial investigation, we looked for credible media reports to know the authenticity of viral claim. It is to be noted that if Biplab Deb had made such statement against PM, it would surely have been big news and all media outlets would have reported it. However, we did not find any report which can verify the viral claim. We also scanned his social media handles in hope of finding any clue regarding the viral claim but couldn't find any such statments.

Though we did find some tweet done by former CM Biplab Deb in which he expressed his gratitude toward PM Modi. While thanking the higher leadership, he wrote, "I thank Central leadership & people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State. Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind."

I thank Central leadership & people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State.



Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

Later, on the same day, he tweeted another tweet in Bangla and thanked him for trusting his work. His tweet reads in English, "I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji and the central leadership for putting their trust in me to work in the interest of the people of Tripura. I have worked for the people of the state with all my heart and will continue to work for the welfare of the people in the days to come".

ত্রিপুরার মানুষের স্বার্থে কাজ করতে আমার উপর আস্থা রাখার জন্য আমি মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রী শ্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীজি এবং কেন্দ্রীয় নেতৃত্বকে ধন্যবাদ জানাই। আমি হৃদয় দিয়ে রাজ্যের মানুষের জন্য কাজ করেছি এবং আগামী দিনেও মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করে যাব। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

We also found a tweet in which he congratulated the newly appointed CM of Tripura Manik Saha. The translated caption reads in English, "I handed over the responsibility to the new Chief Minister Dr. Manik Sahaji. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Jishnu Devvarmaji and members of the Cabinet were present here. I believe that Tripura will reach the pinnacle of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji and under the leadership of Manik Sahaji."

There is no source to support the claim that Biplab Kumar Deb criticized leadership of PM Modi. He did not criticized PM Modi or BJP in any of his recent statements. The claim is a hoax. Hence, the viral claim is false.

