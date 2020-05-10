Fact Check

Fact Check: Doctored Photo Attacks Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Development

A graphic has been going around that claims to show a “Center for Global Human Population Reduction” affiliated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill and Melinda Gates are hated by anti-vaxxers because their foundation is the single most effective non-governmental agency working in the space of eradicating communicable diseases through vaccination. They've spent billions and shifted global vaccination patterns for the better. They've been a core part of one of the best public health and human health improvement stories of the past 50 years.

In light of this, a graphic has been going around that claims to show a "Center for Global Human Population Reduction" affiliated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.


In reply to a video posted on May 1, 2020, on Bill Gates's Twitter account, which talks about the progress made to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 infections, a tweet reads, "Please could you explain what is this."


The photo has been shared on Twitter and Facebook.




Claim:

A "Center for Global Human Population Reduction" is affiliated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The actual that signage at the Discovery Center has just the 'Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation' name, revealed a reverse image search.


The centre is located at 500 5th Avenue N, in Seattle, Washington, has no writing other than the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation name.

The Discovery Center is a 15,000-square-foot exhibition and office space in the heart of Seattle. It is designed to foster a collaborative working environment and help educate the public about the organization's mission.

The original photograph has been doctored to read, "Center For Global Human Population Reduction".

Google Street View

When the building was observed from different angles on Google Street View, the photos matched the one being circulated online. This confirmed the location.




