Fact Check: Did Bill Gates And Dr Anthony Fauci Violate Social Distancing Norms?

A picture of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates walking with White House coronavirus advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has been circulating on social media platforms. The viral posts claim that Bill Gates and Dr Anthony Fauci violated the social distancing norms.



"NO SOCIAL DISTANCING OR MASKS FOR THESE TWO DEMONS WHO ARE SHUTTING DOWN AN ENTIRE PLANET," reads the caption in a viral post. "If any "authority" stop you For not wearing masks just showed this picture to them," reads another caption.









The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends practising social sistancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.



According to the CDC, social distancing means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. The viral posts claimed that Dr Fauci and Bill Gates violated these recommendations. Claim: Bill Gates and Dr Anthony Fauci violated social distancing norms. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A reverse image search of the viral graphic led to a picture on the website of National Institutes of Health (NIH) , which looks like an uncropped version of the viral Graphic. NIH is the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research. Below is the uncropped picture.





Below is the screenshot from the NIH website.





The photo is dated December 12, 2018.

