Fact Check: Doctored Crop Circle Image Shared With Claim Linking Bill Gates To COVID-19

Bill and Melinda Gates are hated by anti-vaxxers because their foundation is the single most effective non-governmental agency working in the space of eradicating communicable diseases through vaccination. They've spent billions and shifted global vaccination patterns for the better. They've been a core part of one of the best public health and human health improvement stories of the past 50 years.



In light of this, a graphic has been going around that claims to show a crop circle which combines the "crown" shape of coronaviruses with a logo for Microsoft. The posts aim at hinting at a link between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the virus. "This crop circle appeared recently, featuring the Coronavirus image and the Microsoft logo. Hinting at a link between Bill Gates and the virus?" reads the caption of one such post.





Claim:



A recent crop circle resembling a logo for Microsoft Windows and the "crown" shape associated with coronaviruses hints at a link between Bill Gates and the virus. Fact Check: The claim is false. The viral graphic is doctored. A reverse image search led to the original crop circle photo. It was created in a wheat field in Wiltshire, England, in 2004.





A website by the same name features several other images of such crop circles. On comparing the two images the similar details can be seen. The original image is on the right and the doctored image is on the left.





Further, Temporary Temples themself gave out a clarification on the photoshopped image on April 30.



"Some of you might have seen the image of a crop circle which has been circulating recently on Facebook depicting the coronavirus and the Windows logo. Although there has been some anticipation that the circle makers might put down a formation this year showing the virus, and then leaving us to interpret what the message might be, this image doing the rounds is Photoshopped taken from a full-page photograph which was included in our book Signs Wonders and Mysteries," they wrote.